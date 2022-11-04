Crime novelist Scott Blackburn will visit Appalachian State University on Thursday, Nov. 10, for a 2 p.m. craft talk and 6 p.m. reading of his work as part of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series.
BOONE — Crime novelist Scott Blackburn will visit Appalachian State University on Thursday, Nov. 10, for a 2 p.m. craft talk and 6 p.m. reading of his work as part of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. Both events will be held in the Plemmons Student Union Three Top Mountain Room (Room 169).
Admission is free and open to the public. Through these talks, aspiring writers can learn how to refine techniques, develop sounder work habits and gain a greater appreciation of the writing process. Book sales and signings will follow the talk and the reading.
Blackburn’s “It Dies With You” is a “searing literary debut (that) explores the dangerous world of secrets threatening to upend a rural Southern town,” according to Penguin Random House, the book’s distributor. “It Dies With You” was published in June by Crooked Lane Books.
Blackburn’s website offers a synopsis of the novel: “After his estranged father is murdered in an apparent robbery-gone-bad, prizefighter Hudson Miller unexpectedly inherits his father’s business, a salvage yard called Miller’s Pull-a-part. With his boxing career put on hold by a suspension, Hudson is desperate for money. He returns to his hometown of Flint Creek, North Carolina, to run the yard, only to discover that the family business is far more than junk cars and scrap metal; it harbors a deadly, dark secret that will thrust Hudson into the fight of his life.”
In his review of the novel, Michael Farris Smith, author of “Nick and Blackwood,” wrote, “Desperate people, in a hardworn landscape, with the smoke of emotional fires filling the Southern sky, that’s what you’ll get when you settle in with ‘It Dies With You.’”
Blackburn is an English instructor and a 2017 graduate of the Mountainview Master of Fine Arts program at Southern New Hampshire University. He lives in High Point with his wife and two children.
The fall 2022 Visiting Writing Series is co-presented by App State’s Department of English, The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series and Appalachian Journal: A Regional Studies Review.
The university’s Belk Library and Information Commons has created a fall 2022 Visiting Writers Series guide that provides information about each author and shows which of the authors’ books are available through the library.
For additional information about the fall series, visit the Department of English website and/or contact series co-director Susan Weinberg, associate professor in the English department, at weinbergsc@appstate.edu.
App State’s 2022–23 season of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series is dedicated to the memory of the late Amy Greer ’92, who served as office manager and budget coordinator in the Department of English.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.