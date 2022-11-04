blackburn.jpeg

Crime novelist Scott Blackburn will visit Appalachian State University on Thursday, Nov. 10, for a 2 p.m. craft talk and 6 p.m. reading of his work as part of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series.

 Photo by Ross Fletcher Gordon

BOONE — Crime novelist Scott Blackburn will visit Appalachian State University on Thursday, Nov. 10, for a 2 p.m. craft talk and 6 p.m. reading of his work as part of the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. Both events will be held in the Plemmons Student Union Three Top Mountain Room (Room 169).

Admission is free and open to the public. Through these talks, aspiring writers can learn how to refine techniques, develop sounder work habits and gain a greater appreciation of the writing process. Book sales and signings will follow the talk and the reading.

