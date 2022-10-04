BOONE — ClimACT held a demonstration to “air App State’s dirty laundry” regarding the institution’s sustainability efforts.

The rally on Sept. 28 on Sanford Mall was centered around two clothes lines. Dark clothing was hung on one clothes line displaying statements students in ClimACT claimed to be the truth about the university’s climate and advocacy efforts. Some signs read “ASU’s development worsens flooding events” and “the decision makers at App and Sheri Everts aren’t community members.”

