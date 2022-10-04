BOONE — ClimACT held a demonstration to “air App State’s dirty laundry” regarding the institution’s sustainability efforts.
The rally on Sept. 28 on Sanford Mall was centered around two clothes lines. Dark clothing was hung on one clothes line displaying statements students in ClimACT claimed to be the truth about the university’s climate and advocacy efforts. Some signs read “ASU’s development worsens flooding events” and “the decision makers at App and Sheri Everts aren’t community members.”
On the second clothes line, ClimACT students displayed colorful clothing with messages they said are possible solutions and avenues to increase sustainability and advocacy at App State. These signs included the statements, “App lowers energy use and utility costs for households, through using free grant money to weatherize homes,” “students and community members decide how fees and meal plan money are spent” and “App helps revitalize local agriculture and communities.”
As students gathered to read the signs, members of ClimACT used a megaphone to share statistics and their opinions about App State’s sustainability practices.
Students then marched from Sanford Mall to the B.B. Dougherty administration building where protesters stated their demands.
Hannah Cullen, a member of ClimACT and organizer of the event said the organization has been planning protests and informational events on App State’s campus for about four years. She said she and the organization believe that it is important for student’s to know where their tuition money is going. She said App State has made effort to be sustainable but not as much as they advertise.
“I think App State is doing better than a lot of schools in the UNC system, but the thing is that they’re advertising as being the most sustainable, and that’s just not true,” Cullen said. “There’s schools in front of us... and there’s a lot more we can do.”
Cullen said that she believes App State focuses heavily on sustainability when speaking with the public and prospective students, but not when making decisions.
“I know a large portion of students come here for sustainability — I know I did — and then was met with the reality of heartbreak of coming here thinking it was sustainable and then it wasn’t,” Cullen said. “They’re falsely advertising and it’s working. They’re making money and putting it into transnational corporations and their investments.”
The organization believes that the decision makers on campus should be held accountable because departments like the Office of Sustainability can only operate with the funds they are allocated, Cullen said.
“I think the Board of Trustees and Sheri Everts should be held accountable for this because they are our main decision makers on campus,” Cullen said. “We really just want our main goal to be to paint the picture that climate justice is feasible and manageable and doable.”
App State Director of the Office of Sustainability Lee Ball did not return a request for comment as of publication.
