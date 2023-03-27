board of trustees

The App State Board of Trustees met on Friday, March 24 for their regular meeting.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees met on Friday, March 24, to update funding for several campus renovations at the North End Zone Facility in the Grandview Ballroom.

To begin the meeting, Chancellor Sheri Everts addressed the board regarding economic, academic, athletic and inclusion growth on campus.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.