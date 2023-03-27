BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees met on Friday, March 24, to update funding for several campus renovations at the North End Zone Facility in the Grandview Ballroom.
To begin the meeting, Chancellor Sheri Everts addressed the board regarding economic, academic, athletic and inclusion growth on campus.
The Lumbee Tribe, the largest tribe east of the Mississippi River, is now represented in the Plemmons Student Union’s International Hallway with a flag the was hung in a ceremony with more than 150 attendees. Everts said this flag “represents an important partnership between App State and the Lumbee Tribe.”
Everts also celebrated the recent MathCounts event that hosted 80 middle schools from Watauga and Avery counties in critical and strategic thinking challenges led by App State staff and volunteers.
The App State Hickory campus is anticipated to open to faculty, staff and students in five months. The first 500 students accepted received a $2,000 scholarship bringing the cost of attendance for the year to $6,152.
While the Hickory campus is opening in the fall, the Boone campus is planned to undergo several large renovation and construction projects. This summer, construction on the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research and faculty and staff housing will begin in addition to renovations to Edwin Duncan, Wey and Peacock Hall.
In celebrating the many innovations on App State’s campus, Everts said the university is on target to close its fourth consecutive fiscal year with an increase in overall fundraising for the university.
Following the Chancellor’s remarks, Board of Trustee’s Chair Kimberly Shepherd invited chairs from Academic Affairs, Athletics, Audit, Finance and Operations and Student Affairs Committees to deliver reports.
Athletics Committee Acting Chair J. Jeffries Chesson began in sharing that App State football was the most listened to radio broadcast in Charlotte market for their 2022 season.
Then acting as Finance and Operations Committee Chair, Chesson presented several items on the consent agenda for approval. Funding adjustments for several renovations and projects were the majority of items in the consent agenda.
Chesson said the Katherine Harper Hall Photography Lab renovations will consolidate two labs into one. He also presented a request to increase funding for the construction of the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research from $54 million to $64 million to reflect “inflationary cost escalations.”
Additional funding increases were also applied to the university’s athletic facilities. Funding for the relocation of the App 105 complex, which houses tennis and softball facilities, and advanced planning funding for the construction of an indoor football practice facility were also approved on the consent agenda.
Regarding campus dining, changes to the campus Chick-fil-A located in Roess Dining Hall budget reflect a shift from self-service to a full-service operation funded by the “dining hall revenues.”
Beyond funding changes, a requested update was also made to the delegations of the Authority Resolution originally approved in September 2021. The proposed change will “allow the Chancellor to appoint and fix compensation of all tier two senior academic and administrative officer positions pursuant to the UNC Policy Manual and the UNC systems office guidance.”
All items on the consent agenda were approved with no further discussion before the board transitioned into closed session.
The next App State Board of Trustee’s meeting will take place on Friday, June 23.
