BOONE — With a record setting crowd expected for the Appalachian State vs UNC Chapel Hill football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, the university and the Boone Police Department are urging patience.

According to App State Environmental Health, Safety and Emergency Director Jason Marshburn, the university is expecting game attendance to exceed that of the 2016 game against Miami and the 2017 against Wake Forest, which had more than 35,000 in attendance.

thechaosaysmuuuu
thechaosaysmuuuu

Entirely paid for on the back's of students! Because the AppState athletics program is 100% incapable of even coming close to financially supporting itself. Athletics LOSES ~$25 million Every. Single. Year. These tens of millions in losses are subsidized by student fees to the tune of over $1000/student/semester, as well as direct funding from the university (i.e. taxpayers.) This is BY FAR the most heavily socialized program on campus, yet brings nothing of value towards the actual (*stated*) mission of the university: education.

Additionally, the town of Boone gets to foot the bill for the stress that having so many people in town at once puts on our already limited and delicate infrastructure.

Athletics is a large-scale grift, through and through, enriching coaches and admins, whilst swindling students, many of whom are forced to work part/full-time jobs just to help pay their tuition and fees. Gillin alone makes over 10x what a full-time NTT faculty member makes, yet does not teach a single class, and contributes nothing to the education of our students. He makes bank off the backs of hard-working students.

