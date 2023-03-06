BOONE — Six acclaimed authors will visit Appalachian State University’s Boone campus this spring, as part of the university’s 2022–23 Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. The authors, which include five poets and a novelist, are “as diverse as they are talented,” according to author Mark Powell, associate professor of creative writing and director of App State’s creative writing program.

American racial identities, Latine voices in Appalachia, family, and landscapes — of Appalachia and elsewhere — are among the subjects explored in the authors’ works.

nazario-colon-600.jpeg

Poet Ricardo Nazario-Colón.
nickole-brown-600.jpeg

Poet Nickole Brown.
nickole-brown-600.jpeg

Poet Nickole Brown.
jacobs-600.jpeg

Poet Jessica Jacobs.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.