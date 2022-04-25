BOONE – The Appalachian State Faculty Senate met on April 11and voted to nominate three more people for university committees.
The vote was approved by 29, with one abstaining.
Jim Westerman, committee chair, shared an overview of the faculty salaries report from the Ad Hoc Compensation Committee.
Westerman said that they tried to address three questions through the report: do the salary levels affect faculty attitudes and behavior, how do their salaries compare to their peers and how they might fix any inequities.
Based on a survey that was administered to faculty over a 6-week period, “79.4% of faculty respondents feel under compensated relative to colleagues of similar rank at peer institutions," according to the report.
The survey had 879 faculty respondents, with a 61.3% response rate.
Based on the report, half of the respondents reported negative impact of compensation. Faculty reported having less time for research, no financial reward for outstanding work, and finding difficulty in engaging in creative endeavors when they have to have a second job.
The committee recommended several ways that could fix some of these issues. One recommendation was to increase promotions and raises, as well as having five and 10 year review raises.
They also recommended creating a provost standing committee on faculty salaries that would help with the compensation decision process, according to the report.
George Baldwin, executive director of corporate and foundation relations, gave the Faculty Senate an update on the new Innovation District.
“The vision for the campus is to bring expertise across disciplines, facilitate collaborations on campus and with the communities across the region,” Baldwin said.
According to Baldwin, Chancellor Sheri Everts recently announced that they had secured funding for phase 1 of the Innovation District.
The master plan for the Innovation District was completed in fall of 2021, and the project's groundbreaking took place last month.
The Innovation District will include the conservatory for biodiversity education and research, faculty and staff housing, a district energy system along with other sustainable infrastructure systems.
Phase 1 of the plan includes academic facilities, faculty and staff housing and the district energy system. The academic facilities will incorporate cross-disciplinary space that will encourage K-12 partnerships, according to Baldwin’s presentation.
The faculty and staff housing will comprise 144 1-bed, 2-bed and 3-bed units. With the lack of housing and rising prices in Watauga County, Baldwin said that it will help meet university housing needs.
The energy system throughout the district will feature zero-carbon that will transition the rest of the campus away from steam, and will establish a national example for what an be done in terms of sustainability, according to Baldwin.
Talana Bell, chief financial officer, presented information to the Faculty Senate on Faculty Load and Compensation, a banner module that merges faculty information from several systems.
FLAC is helpful for faculty because it itemizes teaching assignments, overloads and administrative roles all in one location, according to Bell’s presentation. It also allows for electronic acknowledgement of assignments.
Bell said that there will be a soft rollout of the new banner module in summer of 2022, and then a full rollout in the fall of 2022.
