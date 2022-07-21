BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Team Sunergy won second place at the American Solar Challenge after 16 days of competing and months of preparation.
The student-run solar vehicle team, Team Sunergy, arrived in Topeka, Kansas, on June 30 to prepare for 16 days of competitions in the vehicle ROSE, which stands for Racing on Solar Energy.
“This adventure that we’re on, it’s kind of like doing an ultra marathon for three and a half weeks. Every day we’re up at six and some nights there’s somebody on the team is up all night. Three, four or five in the morning, sometimes literally around the clock,” said Lee Ball, administrative co-lead for Team Sunergy from the office of sustainability. “There’s a lot of there’s a lot of brainpower behind this... it’s not a sprint. It’s a multiple day marathon, is really the best way I can describe it.”
After winning last years national competition, Team Sunergy qualified for the American Solar Challenge by competing in the Formula Sun Grand Prix. The team completed 475 laps totaling 950 miles during the three day event at Heartland Motorsport Park in Topeka.
After receiving the components to build the battery needed to power ROSE days before the team left Boone, the battery pack was untested. After working tirelessly, the team was able to make the battery work just in time.
“Scrutineering” then began, which included a four-day inspection and review of mechanical and electrical components and testing drivers through a series of challenges.
Once the team passed “scrutineering,” they competed in the FSGP. This three day track event has teams complete as many laps as possible in an eight hour period and acts as a qualifier for the American Solar Challenge.
Solar team driver, media lead and photographer Kyla Willoughby said she has “no doubts” in her team’s ability to build a safe, functional vehicle.
At the American Solar Challenge, teams drive their cars along the Oregon Trail from Independence, MO to Twin Falls, ID. The more than 1,400 mile competition is split into four stages. Teams drive to various checkpoints and stage stops along the way.
“We’ve met so many amazing American people in these communities. One thing that we’ve learned is, if there’s something that we need, we’ve realized in the past that we’ve had so much success with communities helping us that now when we have a problem, we just start asking,” said Ball. “The people out here in middle America are so helpful and so interested in the car and they love talking to the students and that’s just another whole story in and of itself.”
After the first stage, Team Sunergy was in second place but dropped to third place after the second stage. The team progressed to first place after the third stage and second place after the fourth and final stage. Overall, Team Sunergy placed second in the MOV Class of the American Solar Challenge.
In addition to being awarded second place, Appalachian State University was also recognized for their electrical design by the staff at the competition.
“I’m always first to thank the chancellor because she is our biggest fan. The Chancellor’s Office supports us greatly with this,” said Ball. “I want the community to know how resilient and dedicated these students are... And they’re doing this because they have a passion. They’re trying to push the envelope on sustainable technologies.”
Beyond the real-world experience with sustainable technology, engineering and mechanics, members of Team Sunergy learn about what a career in the field they’re studying can look like outside of college.
“Personally, it really shows me how much I love traveling. I love being outdoors and I love working together as a team,” said Willoughby. “It really taught me that I don’t want to work alone, I want to work with a family. I love the dynamic of everyone — how everyone works together to take care of each other.”
