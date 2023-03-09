 Skip to main content
App State's Southern Appalachian plant collection aids in research, teaching and conservation

herbarium-plants-900.jpeg

Three of the approximately 30,000 plant species that are preserved in App State’s on-campus herbarium. Shown, from left to right, are a common elderberry, a fern and a small purple-fringed orchid — all native to Northwestern North Carolina.

 Images courtesy of App State herbarium

BOONE — With a High Country winter settled over Boone, thousands of plant specimens rest in perpetual bloom on Appalachian State University’s campus — ready to assist faculty and students in their research, teaching and conservation efforts, regardless of the season.

Located on the second floor of the Rankin Science West building, the I.W. Carpenter Jr. Herbarium — or a “museum for plants,” as described by curator Andrew Jenkins ’12 — was established in 1958 and houses approximately 30,000 plant specimens from the Southern Appalachian Mountains region and around the world. The tall metal cabinets lining its few adjoining rooms hold stacks upon stacks of preserved flowers, leaves, stems and roots — creating a tome of information that tells the history of plant biodiversity in the region.

teaching-in-nature-900.jpeg

App State’s Andrew Jenkins ’12, senior lecturer in the Department of Biology, displays an oak leaf while guiding App State students and local community members on a May 2022 hike in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.
nelson-600.jpeg

Adrianna Nelson ’22, a graduate of App State’s ecology, evolution and environmental biology undergraduate program. As part of a dendrology class she took during her senior year, Nelson and her classmates participated in field research, collecting local tree specimens that were then preserved in App State’s on-campus herbarium.
turchin-herbarium-exhibition-600.jpeg

Various preserved plant specimens on display as part of the 2018 exhibition “High Country Herbarium: Preserving Plants & Plant Communities in the Southern Appalachians” — a collaborative project between App State’s herbarium and Turchin Center for the Visual Arts.

