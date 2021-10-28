BOONE — The homecoming parade for Appalachian State University has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The parade was set to go through downtown Boone on Friday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. The APPtoberfest — which was set for 7 p.m. on the same day in the Peacock Lot — was also canceled.
The Jacoozy and Bad Cameo set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and the NPH Yard show were both moved to Legends.
More information on App State homecoming events www.alumni.appstate.edu/s/1727/c20/home.aspx?pgid=3498&gid=2&cid=8862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.