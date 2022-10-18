BOONE — Appalachian State University’s University Forum Lecture Series presents Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Dr. Annette Gordon-Reed on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Plemmons Student Union, Parkway Ballroom.

The event is free and open to the public with no reservations needed. The Forum Lecture Series, co-sponsored this season by The Schaefer Center Presents series, has a long history of bringing in accomplished scholars to provide stimulating conversations.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.