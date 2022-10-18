BOONE — Appalachian State University’s University Forum Lecture Series presents Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Dr. Annette Gordon-Reed on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Plemmons Student Union, Parkway Ballroom.
The event is free and open to the public with no reservations needed. The Forum Lecture Series, co-sponsored this season by The Schaefer Center Presents series, has a long history of bringing in accomplished scholars to provide stimulating conversations.
Gordon-Reed will deliver a personal talk based on her best-selling and critically acclaimed memoir, “On Juneteenth,” which weaves together her own family’s chronicle — she is a descendent of enslaved people brought to Texas as early as the 1820s — alongside the wider context of American history and the country’s long road to Juneteenth. The author will hold a book signing immediately follow the event.
Annette Gordon-Reed, the first Black person to win the Pulitzer Prize for History and MacArthur Genius, is one of the integral voices who helped Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, officially enter our national conversation. Her book about this profound day — “On Juneteenth” — is a powerful, essential work of history that weaves together America’s past with personal memoir; it was named one of the best books of the year by the Washington Post, TIME and NPR.
The New York Times said Annette is “one of the most important American historians of our time: she is revealing an incredibly important historical story that no one has told but that everyone needs to learn.”
“This year’s University Forum Speaker ties in nicely with this year’s Common Reading selection — Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community by Susan Keefe,” says Dr. Beth Davison, Professor in the Dept. of Interdisciplinary Studies at App State. “Both Dr. Gordon-Reed and Dr. Keefe’s books are elevating voices that have been traditionally left out of mainstream history. Dr. Gordon-Reed knows firsthand the challenge of doing historical work for marginalized populations whose history has gone unrecorded or been lost.”
