BOONE — The Appalachian State University Board of Trustees convened June 16 to discuss campus innovations and policy updates.
The meeting began with an oath of office for the newest board member Anita Greene and student Trustee Quson Brown by the Judge Rebecca Eggers-Gryder.
Chancellor Sheri Everts said then gave opening remarks and talked about the national searches to fill the rolls of Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations, Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Audit Officer had been successful. Dan Layzell was named Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations, Jamie Parson was named Chief Diversity Officer and Jennifer Myers was named Chief Audit Officer.
Everts also presented the five-year Strategic Plan and new mission statement which the trustees later approved. The plan was developed by the University Planning and Priorities Council and a new mission statement was created, which was informed by the process. The mission statement will be presented to the Board of Governors for approval in July.
"The mission statement and strategic plan address our fundamental purpose of teaching, research and service; our key pillars of sustainability and resilience and diversity of thought, belief and community; and our priority to invest in our employees," said Everts. "Our Climate Action Plan and Annual Diversity Report are two examples of tools we are using along with annual updates to track and communicate the overall impact of the strategic plan. Assessment tools will include a university-wide financial plan, climate action plan, strategic plan for the research and creative endeavors enterprise, diversity, equity and inclusion plan and a comprehensive fundraising campaign."
If the mission statement is approved by the Board of Governors, it will be shared with the campus and greater university community.
Everts continued to discuss the Innovation District, which was approved in a special meeting on Thursday, June 16. Phase One of the Innovation District will include an academic facility, faculty and staff housing and a District Energy System.
The academic facility will be the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research. This facility is funded by the state and will encourage collaboration with kindergarten through 12 grade partnerships.
The faculty and staff housing will not rely upon state funds, or any capital from the university. Everts said there are "pressing concerns" about the availability of affordable housing and its impact on the "recruitment of a talented workforce." Everts said this housing project will offer below market-rate options to help meet this demand.
The third aspect of the Phase One District Concept involves fully powering the project with renewable energy. The district will have a zero-carbon energy system that will begin to transition the campus away from steam power.
Everts also told the trustees that the P3 residence halls project will be completed on time and under budget. New River Hall will be open in time for students in the fall semester and will have 750 beds to replaces Justice, Gardner and Coltrane residence halls.
The demolition of Eggers and Bowie residence halls began in May and will continue into the fall semester.
Everts said that in addition to construction on the Boone campus, the Hickory Campus is in a stage of continued progress as well.
"We are moving forward with plans for opening the Hickory Campus to students in fall 2023. Our Hickory Campus Advisory Council will help evaluate the needs of the community and greater area," said Everts. "Partnerships with the City of Hickory and other local government, education, civic and business leaders in the area will be key to meeting the educational needs of the region. Their experience and expertise will assist in making App State Hickory a true collaboration supporting the Greater Hickory metro area. Simultaneously, Provost Norris continues to work with her academic leadership team to assess opportunities to meet the academic needs of the region."
Following the remarks of Everts, Chair James Barnes of the Academic Affairs Committee presented a report.
Barnes said that to begin the meeting of the Academic Affairs Committee, Reich College of Education Dr. Melba Spooner and Assistant Dean and Director of the Dr. Hanna reader, Assistant Dean and Director of the Academy at Middle Fork along with two of their students gave an presentation on the college's programs centers. He said one "point of pride" is their current raking as number one in the nation for the number of alumni who are national board certified teachers.
The college is also opening a second lab — THE App State Academy in Elkin. In August, App State will become the only university in the UNC system operating two labs schools.
The report from the Finance and Operations Committee by Chair James Reaves presented an updated parking and traffic manual, a write off of the uncollectible accounts and capital projects, which were all approved by the board later in the meeting.
The parking and traffic manual update defines miscellaneous fees and the write off of the uncollectible accounts of $450,962.12 from student account balances after all efforts have been exhausted. The capital projects include Newland Residence Hall of $7 million, housing structural remediations of $888,000, Sanford Hall roof emergency repair $1.5 million, Appalachian Heights Hall elevator modernization $119,000 and REI data center PV array authorization increased from $300,000 to $499,000.
The report from the Student Affairs Committee was presented by Chair Fairly Bell Cook.
Cook said the Student Affairs Committee met for two informational presentations. These presentations including information from the newly formed Community Engage Leadership department and an update on the capital projects that impact housing on campus.
The board then approved all proposed changes including updates to the University Mission Statement, Strategic Plan, Faculty Handbook, the library's Distinguished Professorship collection and the Parking and Traffic Manual. The board also approved the 2022-2023 Proposed Audit Plan, write offs of uncollectible accounts and requests for capital projects.
James Barnes was then appointed the seat vacated on the Board of Endowment Fund and James Reaves, David Williams and Denis Covington were appointed to fill terms vacated on the Foundation Board.
Following closed session, Sofield announced the approval the head coaching contract for Men's Head Gold Coach Alan Cress before Shepherd adjourned the meeting and dismissed the board.
