BOONE — Established in 1981, the United Nation’s recognized International Day of Peace will be celebrated in Boone with a candlelit vigil to bring awareness to refugees from around the world.
Taking place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. on Sanford Mall, members across several departments at App State are coming together to host the event. The event will have candles and flyers with information on vetted organizations to donate to support those seeking resettlement.
Amy Hudnall, senior lecturer in the department of history, is speaking at the event. Specializing in course on peace studies and genocide at App State for nearly 25 years, she said she hopes to inspire participates to consider that peace is possible.
“I think this is harder for younger people to see, but I do believe that humans are in a process. It’s not like we’re cyclical, we’re not repeating. We do repeat stuff, if you look at the 19th century, 20th century, into the 21st century, certainly we’ve had periods of increased violence. But for the most part, I do think that we’re moving toward a human society where we have the opportunity to do things in a more mindful way,” Hudnall said. “I do believe that change has to come from the top. This is what we teach, but people at the bottom, people like us, have to think about impacting each other — one person at a time.”
Alongside Hudnall, members of App State’s faculty including Deborah Phillips from the Department of Social Work, Mereidith Pipes from the College of Business and Andres Tellez from the Department of Applied Design have worked with student organizations like The Student Association of Social Work, Appalachian Advocates and IntApp to plan and bring attention to the event.
Phillips said that her goal for the event is to encourage people to think about how to respond to hate.
“My goal for this vigil is to encourage people about how they can respond in the face of racism, hate speech, and violent speech or behavior. One of the things that stood out to me in the last month or so is that everybody is telling me, ‘We all agree that it’s important to be peaceful and to find better ways, more peaceful ways, to live with each other, but how to do it is the problem,’” Phillips said. “We don’t know how to do it and it seems simplistic, and I think that’s part of why it doesn’t get addressed enough.”
Phillips said that she is “deeply concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine and does not want to “undermine how important it is in terms of worldwide implications,” but hopes to “broaden the interest into other victims and refugees from other conflicts.”
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 80 million people are currently displaces with approximately 26.3 million people formally designated as refugees. According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the majority of refugees entering the US currently are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Burma.
Since March, more than 100,000 displaced people from Ukraine have resettled in America. While only 300 of this population went through the United State’s Refugee Admission Program, the majority of Ukrainians moving to the US in 2022 have done so through temporary and immigrant visas or private sponsorships, according to the United States State Department.
According to the Refugee Processing Center, 19,919 refugees are currently residing in the United States. North Carolina has accepted 921 refugees so far this year, with the highest numbers being from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burma, Central African Republic, Guatemala and El Salvador and Afghanistan.
