Candle lighting

Several candle light vigils have been held in Boone over the years to remember and honor victims of violence, illness and displacement.

 File photo

BOONE — Established in 1981, the United Nation’s recognized International Day of Peace will be celebrated in Boone with a candlelit vigil to bring awareness to refugees from around the world.

Taking place on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. on Sanford Mall, members across several departments at App State are coming together to host the event. The event will have candles and flyers with information on vetted organizations to donate to support those seeking resettlement.

