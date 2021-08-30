BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University will conduct a full test of its emergency notification system including, but not limited to, siren, email, voice and text messaging and the Alertus desktop notification system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The siren test will consist of a 75-second discontinuous air horn tone followed by a prerecorded voice message that says, "This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is only a test."
The all-clear activation will consist of a 20-second alert tone followed by a prerecorded voice message. An all-clear email will also be sent to campus accounts.
App State uses multiple methods to notify and communicate emergency information to the campus community. The AppState-ALERT siren warning system is designed to provide campus students, staff, faculty and visitors with an audible notification of an emergency event that affects campus. Other than tests, the siren warning system will only be activated during a high-risk, life-threatening emergency, such as:
- An active shooter on or near campus.
- A major hazardous material spill on or near campus.
- A tornado warning for campus.
In the event of an emergency activation, individuals on campus should do the following:
- Seek safe shelter immediately.
- Seek more information by going to AppState-ALERT, the university's emergency website.
- Check cell phone or email for AppState-ALERT messages (if registered to receive these messages).
- Monitor cell phone, email or the emergency website for updates until the all clear is given.
Examples of the tones that will be used in an emergency or during tests can be heard by visiting App State's Siren Warning System webpage.
More information about emergency preparedness at App State, including how to register for the mobile phone and email AppState-ALERT emergency notification system, is available on App State's Emergency Preparedness website.
The siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of the month. Scheduled dates for App State's upcoming tests are Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
