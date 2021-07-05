BOONE — Appalachian State University's Class of 2020 was not able to celebrate graduation by walking across a stage at the Holmes Convocation Center.
A year-and-a-half later, they'll get that chance and more as App State Alumni Association has announced a full slate of plans to celebrate the Class of 2020.
"Class of 2020, we know your final year at Appalachian State University did not end as you would have hoped," the Alumni Association wrote in an announcement. "Through it all, we continue to be amazed by your resilience and are so proud of your accomplishments. The time has finally come to celebrate and recognize you, and the Appalachian Community could not be more excited."
The celebration festivities will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 23 with the App State vs. Marshall football game and conclude with a commencement celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Alumni association stated there would be "lots of fun" in between. All 2020 graduates are invited to attend.
Commencement ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 and will be capped at 450 members of the Class of 2020 though additional ceremonies may be added based on demand. Each ceremony will last 60-90 minutes and will include graduates from each university, according to the Alumni Association.
During each ceremony, graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center, have their name announced and be professionally photographed.
Regalia is not required to participate, but it is encourage if members of the Class of 2020 would like to wear it. Participants can invite an unlimited number of guests and tickets are not required, according to the association.
"Commencement is the ultimate celebration of one of the most significant accomplishments of our students' lifetimes," the Alumni Association stated. "We are pleased to provide a memorable commencement experience for our 2020 graduates through in-person ceremonies at Holmes Convocation Center."
Registration is required and can be found at tinyurl.com/uh9xfczp.
Multiple events will take place on Friday, Sept. 24. Class of 2020 graduates are invited to start a new tradition of ringing the Founders Bell to "signify your academic achievements at Appalachian State University." Staff will be on hand to help commemorate the new tradition.
At the McKinney Alumni Center from noon to 5 p.m., graduates can get a professional headshot taken, get an alumni decal for their vehicle and update their alumni information.
A wine and cheese reception will also be held on Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The reception is free to members of the Class of 2020, but requires a fee for each additional guest. Registration is required.
More information on the celebrations can be found at tinyurl.com/y5jdru3t.
