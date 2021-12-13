BOONE — Appalachian State University stands with those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Western Kentucky and is asking Mountaineers to support the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
A wave of tornadoes struck multiple U.S. states on Dec. 10, with Kentucky hit the hardest. State officials called the storm, which leveled entire communities, the “largest and most devastating in Kentucky’s history,” according to news reports. As of Monday, Dec. 13, more than 60 people were confirmed dead statewide, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The App State Mountaineers’ upcoming Boca Raton Bowl opponent, Western Kentucky University, hails from Bowling Green, Kentucky, one of the cities devastated by a tornado that so far has claimed 12 lives.
“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by these deadly tornadoes,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “The App State Community is gathering donations and I offer my sincere appreciation to those in Boone and beyond who are supporting the people of Western Kentucky.”
Mountaineers who wish to join this effort may donate by visiting the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund website. Enter “App State for WKU” in the Fundraising Event name.
All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
App State Athletics expressed its support for the storm victims by asking fans and community members to bring requested supplies — including canned goods, rubber gloves, toilet paper, bottle water, paper towels and hand soap — to Mountaineer sporting events.
The final collection event will take place at the Holmes Convocation Center on Monday, Dec. 13, from 3–6:30 p.m. In exchange for donations, fans were offered a ticket to an upcoming App State sporting event.
