BOONE — App State Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Jan. 3 that there are no current plans to move in-person classes online for the start of the semester, which begins on Jan. 10.
"As we begin to resume operations for the Spring 2022 semester, we are closely watching the emergence and progression of the virus variants that cause COVID-19," Everts wrote in an email to campus. "The CDC indicates the Omicron variant is the most prevalent in our region, and has also determined the Omicron variant may spread more easily than Delta and other variants. State public health experts have shared that they expect cases in North Carolina to peak in mid-to-late January. As we prepare for an expected increase in cases of COVID-19, we are reviewing our safety and reporting protocols."
According to the university, the next COVID-19 dashboard update will be on Jan. 18, 2022, and will include metrics recommended by local public health to better measure the impact of new COVID-19 variants on our campus and community.
"When we post the first updates of the spring semester to the dashboard on Jan. 18, it is likely we will focus on different metrics to better measure the impact of new COVID variants on our campus and community," Everts said.
App State will continue requiring face coverings in all indoor campus locations for students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status as long as the CDC recommendation is in effect.
App State's Student Health Service clinic offers all three primary vaccines and boosters by appointment. Students and employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to submit weekly COVID-19 test results if they are on campus at any time. App State is also asking students and employees or who eligible to submit proof of their booster or additional dose by Jan. 10.
Students moving into residence halls must submit proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test prior to moving in.
Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are unvaccinated or eligible but not yet boosted are recommended to quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 test 5 days after exposure.
If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.
App State, like many other universities, is entering the fifth semester of managing COVID-19 respond and recovery efforts, which have been ongoing for 719 days.
"Our students, faculty and staff have proven time and again that we are a caring community that follows COVID safety protocols. Thank you for your diligence, and particularly, for getting vaccinated and boosted. Because of your adherence to the protocols and your dedication to the safety of our community, we have been able to remain primarily face-to-face, hold events and remain focused on providing the best possible student experience."
Students will begin moving into residents halls at 8 a.m. on Jan. 7. More information on App State COVID-19 plans can be found www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/updates/.
(1) comment
- So they've decided to make the most insane and dangerous possible decision, even given what a god awful time it is right now to start in-person classes. If it's going to peak in mid-Jan, THEN WAIT A FREAKIN' WEEK TO OPEN! Or start with the first week or two online! JFC, what is wrong with these money-grubbing cowards?
I can't imagine that this horrendous short-sighted decision might possibly be because not one of these grossly over-paid admins will be forced to teach in front of jam-packed rooms, in dilapidated, out-dated buildings with little-to-no ventilation and in classrooms often filled beyond their allotted capacities. No, Sheri will be safe and sound in her (no longer accessible to the public) private 4th floor.
I sure hope that students, faculty, and staff take it upon themselves to do the right thing here, because if the last 5-6 years of Evert's tenure has taught the Appalachian (and greater Boone community) anything it's that she does not care one single bit about how her self-serving actions negatively impact everyone around her. It couldn't be more clear that the only reason that Everts and her sad little cabal of cronies (a cabal which has gone through multiple iterations/people mind you, folks don't seem to last very long around her...) is so that when the university is likely forced to pivot online due to the rapid spread of this new variant, she can then use that as an excuse to do what should have already been done, her hand being forced, but can continue to claim to her real bosses (the Board of Governors) that she did everything in her power to keep App open and the money flowing, no matter how badly it might impact the health and safety of the App/Boone community.
I sure hope that more folks in the community are beginning to see just how badly Boone and Watauga County citizens are getting the short end of the stick in this ongoing "relationship" with the university...
