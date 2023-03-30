Matt_Scott.jpg

Digital storyteller Matt Scott.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Matt Scott, an expert in digital storytelling and climate solutions communications, will be the next speaker in Appalachian State University’s University Forum Lecture Series, which brings nationally prominent speakers to the university, with a goal of enlivening dialogue on a variety of issues.

Scott’s talk, “Your Story is Your Climate Solutions Superpower: Accelerating Climate Solutions Through Storytelling,” will be held Tuesday, April 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. in room 420 of the Plemmons Student Union (Parkway Ballroom).

