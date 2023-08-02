BOONE — Appalachian State University’s solar vehicle team, Team Sunergy, placed second in the multi-occupant vehicle (MOV) category of the 2023 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP), which took place from June 30 to July 2 at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas.

During the competition, solar cars drove eight hours per day to complete as many laps as possible on the 2.5-mile road course. App State’s solar vehicle, ROSE (Racing on Solar Energy), completed 275 laps for a total of 687.5 miles.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.