Team Sunergy driver Aaron Green, a junior finance and banking major from Charlotte, and passenger Ethan Wright, a junior sustainable technology major from Mooresville, take a turn driving App State solar vehicle ROSE at the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix.
From left to right, Team Sunergy members Eli Poulsen, a junior industrial design major from Gastonia, Nathan Care, a sophomore computer science major from Henderson, Ethan Collias, a sophomore management major from Kings Mountain, and Edwin Cauthen, a junior physics major from Apex, rush to mount tires on ROSE before a driver change on the last day of racing at the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix in Topeka, Kansas.
App State’s Team Sunergy, made up of students, faculty and staff, is pictured with its solar vehicle, ROSE, before the start of the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix. From left to right in back row: Jim Dees, Dr. Lee Ball, Thomas Wilkinson, Ray Sinclair, John Waugh, Ethan Wright, Jacob Doeren, Blaez Jibben, Ariana Jones, Chris Tolbert, Ethan Collias, Edwin Cauthen, Jack Hughes, Ari Romaldini, Kiernan Presler-Marshall, Eli Poulsen and Nathan Care; front row: Aaron Green, Tanisha Figueroa Lugo, Zach Howard and Logan Richardson.
Team Sunergy driver Aaron Green, a junior finance and banking major from Charlotte, and passenger Ethan Wright, a junior sustainable technology major from Mooresville, take a turn driving App State solar vehicle ROSE at the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix.
Photo by Kyla Willoughby
From left to right, Team Sunergy members Eli Poulsen, a junior industrial design major from Gastonia, Nathan Care, a sophomore computer science major from Henderson, Ethan Collias, a sophomore management major from Kings Mountain, and Edwin Cauthen, a junior physics major from Apex, rush to mount tires on ROSE before a driver change on the last day of racing at the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix in Topeka, Kansas.
Photo by Kyla Willoughby
App State’s Team Sunergy, made up of students, faculty and staff, is pictured with its solar vehicle, ROSE, before the start of the 2023 Formula Sun Grand Prix. From left to right in back row: Jim Dees, Dr. Lee Ball, Thomas Wilkinson, Ray Sinclair, John Waugh, Ethan Wright, Jacob Doeren, Blaez Jibben, Ariana Jones, Chris Tolbert, Ethan Collias, Edwin Cauthen, Jack Hughes, Ari Romaldini, Kiernan Presler-Marshall, Eli Poulsen and Nathan Care; front row: Aaron Green, Tanisha Figueroa Lugo, Zach Howard and Logan Richardson.
BOONE — Appalachian State University’s solar vehicle team, Team Sunergy, placed second in the multi-occupant vehicle (MOV) category of the 2023 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP), which took place from June 30 to July 2 at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas.
During the competition, solar cars drove eight hours per day to complete as many laps as possible on the 2.5-mile road course. App State’s solar vehicle, ROSE (Racing on Solar Energy), completed 275 laps for a total of 687.5 miles.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.