Tammy DeBoer ’91, president of Harris Teeter, fourth from right, presents a check for $50,000 to App State Chief Sustainability Officer Lee Ball Jr., fifth from right. The funds are designated for the Mountaineer Food Hub to address food insecurity on the university’s Boone campus. DeBoer and Ball are joined by members of the Office of Sustainability team and representatives from Harris Teeter.
BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Mountaineer Food Hub has new resources to address food insecurity within the Boone campus community thanks to a $50,000 donation from Harris Teeter — marking the largest corporate gift in the food hub’s history.
The funds — to be distributed by Harris Teeter over the next 10 years — will help provide food and personal care items for the Mountaineer Food Hub, housed in the Office of Sustainability at East Hall, as well as for the 12 additional food hub locations across campus.
