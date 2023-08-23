farris-600.jpg

Dr. Zachary Farris, associate professor in App State’s Department of Public Health and Exercise Science.

 Photo by Chase Reynolds

NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced that Appalachian State University’s Dr. Zachary Farris, associate professor in the Beaver College of Health Sciences, has been named the conference’s 2023 Faculty Member of the Year.

The annual award recognizes a faculty member from a Sun Belt institution who has a passion for teaching, engaging and inspiring students — while also regularly supporting and displaying enthusiasm for student-athletes and their institution’s athletics department.

  

