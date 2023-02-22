BOONE — App State’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — now called Mobilize the Mountains — was held Feb. 18, with more than 50 students volunteering for a day of reflection, education and service. Mountaineers have been taking part in this event for more than two decades.

Each year, App State students and staff partner with community organizations to complete several service projects across the High Country. The annual event is organized by the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership.

