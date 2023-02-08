App State ihhs logo

BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services is partnering with the High Country Area Agency on Aging and others to offer new support groups for community members: a stroke and traumatic brain injury support group and a group for caregivers.

The community support groups, facilitated by IHHS Interprofessional Clinic social workers and social work students, are designed for mutual exchange, educational and relationship-building purposes.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.