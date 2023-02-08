BOONE — Appalachian State University’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services is partnering with the High Country Area Agency on Aging and others to offer new support groups for community members: a stroke and traumatic brain injury support group and a group for caregivers.
The community support groups, facilitated by IHHS Interprofessional Clinic social workers and social work students, are designed for mutual exchange, educational and relationship-building purposes.
“Connecting with our community to share experiences and knowledge is at the core of what we are all about. We are thrilled to work with our partners to support these important members of our community,” said Bryan Belcher, director of the IHHS Interprofessional Clinic.
More about each support group:
The New Normal: Monthly Stroke & Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group
The New Normal, a stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI) support group, will be held the first Wednesday of each month throughout 2023 from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 1. Held at the IHHS Interprofessional Clinic, Group Room A, Leon Levine Hall, 1179 State Farm Road, Boone, this group will empower attendees by providing information and emotional support, building relationships and finding ways to improve quality of life. Registration is helpful but not required.
Surviving and Thriving: Weekly Caregiver Support Group
Surviving and Thriving, a caregiver support group, will be held weekly on Mondays from 12-1 p.m. from Feb. 6 through May 1, 2023, at Leon Levine Hall, Rooms 208 and 210, 1179 State Farm Road, Boone. This group will provide attendees with coping skills, mutual support and information-sharing. A Care Recipient support group will be held at the same time in an adjoining room. Registration is helpful but not required.
For more information and to register, contact Mary Strong, IHHS clinical social worker, at (828) 262-6628 or strongme@appstate.edu.
