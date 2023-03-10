jordan-highlands-900.jpeg

A view of the Jordanian Highlands from Ajloun Castle. The flag of Jordan is visible in the lower left corner.

 Photo provided by Dr. Katherine Ledford

BOONE — Dr. Katherine Ledford, professor of Appalachian studies at Appalachian State University, is spending the spring 2023 semester in Amman, Jordan, where she is fostering cross-cultural understanding through literature. Her project, titled “From the Appalachian Mountains to Jordanian Highlands: Appalachian Literature as Cross-cultural Text,” is supported by her 2022–23 Fulbright.

For more than 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants — chosen for their academic merit as well as leadership potential — the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

ledford-600.jpeg

Dr. Katherine Ledford, professor of Appalachian studies at App State.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.