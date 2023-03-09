VALLE CRUCIS — The Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services (IHHS) at Appalachian State University has opened registration for the 12th annual seven-mile local road race The Cub, scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
The Cub winds through the beautiful Valle Crucis countryside, and all race proceeds benefit community outreach programs sponsored by IHHS, including Girls on the Run of the High Country and the Hub for Autism and Neurodiversity.
Race registration is now available online at ihhs.appstate.edu/cub. Participants may register for $40 and are guaranteed a race T-shirt when registering before April 10. Online registration is $50 beginning April 11, or participants can register the day of the event starting at 6:30 a.m.
Overall awards based on age categories will be given, and all participants have a chance to win door prizes.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.