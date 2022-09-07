ELKIN, N.C. — Six classrooms are trimmed in black and gold and 25 motivated teachers and support staff are ready to guide classes of mini-Mountaineers in exploration-based learning at the Appalachian State University Academy at Elkin this year.

Elected officials and local dignitaries joined educators and staff from App State and Elkin City Schools on Aug. 23 to celebrate the opening of App State’s second laboratory school — one of nine operating as part of the University of North Carolina System Laboratory School initiative. The initiative was established by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2016 to improve student performance and provide real-world experience for the preparation of future teachers and school administrators.

