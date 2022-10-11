BOONE — An Appalachian State University student has died, according to the university.
App State spokesperson Megan Hayes stated that it is “with deep regret that we can confirm the death of App State student Violet Briggs on Oct. 2.”
BOONE — An Appalachian State University student has died, according to the university.
App State spokesperson Megan Hayes stated that it is “with deep regret that we can confirm the death of App State student Violet Briggs on Oct. 2.”
Hayes said no foul play is suspected and no other information was released.
The university is and will continue providing support, counseling and guidance to members of the App State community as needed, according to Hayes.
App State’s Counseling and Psychological Services is fully operational for students who need support. Staff are also available 24/7 for students with urgent mental health concerns, according to Hayes. Call (828) 262-3180.
During operating hours, students should come to the Counseling Center and let the receptionist know if they have an emergency to speak with a counselor as soon as possible. After hours, select the option to speak with the counselor on call. More information is available at counseling.appstate.edu/.
An obituary for Briggs can be found at walkersfuneralservice.com/tribute/details/3451/Violet-Briggs/memorial-video.html#content-start.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.