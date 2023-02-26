BOONE — App State’s Camp Crinkleroot, an annual free day camp for children and youth with autism, is now accepting applications for campers.
The camp will be held from March 24 to 26 at the old Cove Creek school and is designed to serve youth ages eight to 14 who have autism or similar disorders.
Camp Crinkleroot is sponsored by App State’s Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services, which is part of the Beaver College of Health Sciences and is staffed by trained university volunteers. The camp provides parents and caretakers with respite time while offering its campers the opportunity to participate in typical camp activities modified for their specific needs. Siblings of campers are also invited to attend.
Participants will have one-on-one supervision and be encouraged to take part in expressive arts, camp games and other fun activities. Availability is limited to 15 campers.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.