BOONE — App State’s Camp Crinkleroot, an annual free day camp for children and youth with autism, is now accepting applications for campers.

The camp will be held from March 24 to 26 at the old Cove Creek school and is designed to serve youth ages eight to 14 who have autism or similar disorders.

