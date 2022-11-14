veterans-day-5-600.jpeg

App State’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) presents the colors at the Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11.

 Photo by Chase Reynolds

BOONE — App State held its Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, in the B.B. Dougherty Administration Building, with remarks from App State graduate student and U.S. Army veteran Morgan Gibbard ’22.

The ceremony opened with App State’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps presenting the colors, and Brent Bingham ’85 ’93 — former arts production specialist and lecturer in the App State Hayes School of Music — performing the national anthem.

veterans-day-2037-600.jpeg

The 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony is held inside the B.B. Dougherty Administration Building on Nov. 11.
veterans-day-2032-900.jpeg

App State’s Veterans Day Ceremony was moved indoors at the B.B. Dougherty Administration Building due to heavy rain.
veterans-day-11-600.jpeg

Pictured from left to right are Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations Dan Layzell, App State graduate student and U.S. Army veteran Morgan Gibbard ’22 and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs J.J. Brown , who gave remarks at App State’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11.

