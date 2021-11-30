GLASGOW, SCOTLAND — While the world turned its attention to the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, App State had three of its own members in the audience at COP (Conference of Parties) 26 for the first time in university history.
Lee Ball, chief sustainability officer, Martin Meznar, associate dean of global and civic engagement at the Walker College of Business and Dave McEvoy, chair of the economics department received observer status passes to attend meetings throughout the two-week international summit aimed at accelerating action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
While each of the App State representatives had their own favorite experiences, all three highlighted the opportunity to network and form relationships focused on sustainability while at the conference.
“I was really interested in networking, developing partnerships, meeting different people from different organizations,” Ball said.
He was able to speak with CEOs of energy companies, executive directors of nonprofits, representatives from the North Carolina governor’s office that can expand App State’s connections locally and abroad.
For Meznar, the conference was an opportunity to rekindle relationships. In the past, App State has partnered with the Sustainable Amazon Foundation from Brazil, which has had members visit App State a handful of times and likewise, App State students and administrators have visited the Amazon as well.
“Due to COVID-19, we had completely lost touch with them and hadn’t communicated much, but the chair of the organization was hosting a panel,” Meznar said. “We got to get together with old friends we have lost touch with that are involved in the process of trying to protect the Amazon rainforest and rekindle that relationship.”
McEvoy, who specializes in environmental economics, said he had dreamed up the plan in the fall of 2019. Other North Carolina universities, such as Duke, have had groups attend the conference as non-governmental organizations, particularly as research institutes, and he realized this could be a great opportunity for App State.
“I didn’t realize how lengthy the application was,” McEvoy said, but almost two years later he heard back in August that the group received provisional status, where on the first day of the conference a committee decides which institutions are or are not allowed to attend.
While App State did receive permission to observe the conference, it was only given three passes.
In the future, all three said they hope to bring students and other App State representatives as well, but that it won’t be easy. While each of this year’s attendees had funds from their respective offices and departments, Meznar said that travelling abroad is expensive and that with other trips, such as those the College of Business regularly hosts, the cost is a barrier for students.
Just because App State received observer status this year does not mean they will continue to receive this status at every COP summit, McEvoy said.
“It was like no other conference I’ve ever been to,” Ball said.
Ball, Meznar and McEvoy agreed that at times it was nearly overwhelming the number of events they could see as well as other talks, protests and unofficial events happening around Glasgow.
COP26 was also unlike any other COP conference in history, according to Ball. The App State attendees were able to see the first COP conference in which fossil fuels were directly addressed in the agreement document yielded from the conference, a significant change in international perspectives on energy.
The three all plan to incorporate their experiences at COP26 into their work on campus. Ball said that as the chair of the University Planning and Priorities Council, he reflected on his experience at COP26 while participating in a listening session for the university’s next five year strategic plan that is currently being drafted.
More information on COP26 can be found at ukcop26.org/.
