HICKORY — App State held its December Board of Trustees meeting at the new Hickory campus location, where board members heard key updates on university operations.
Chancellor’s Remarks
In her update, Chancellor Sheri Everts talked about the impact College GameDay had on the university. She said being on the show “has been valued by our team as having a conservative advertising value equivalency of more than $364,650,000.”
It also had an impact on those interested in attending the university, Everts said.
“We prominently placed “Apply Now” links on all of our College GameDay publicity and have already seen an increase in applications of 25%,” Everts said in her remarks to the board. “We expect to see additional increases in enrollment, fundraising and media interest in the work of our faculty, staff and students as a result of this unprecedented publicity for App State.”
She also talked to the BOT about the UNC System Board of Governors new performance-based funding model for System institutions.
The new funding model, Everts shared, “will incentivize enrollment growth as well as student outcomes that include university productivity, affordability, graduation rates and align with the goals outlined in the board’s five-year Strategic Plan.”
With the university’s “steady enrollment growth and demand for on-campus housing for new first-year and transfer students, coupled with limited student housing development in the off-campus market,” Everts said Vice Chancellor J.J. Brown and his Student Affairs team regularly review the Master Plan for student housing.
A new housing master plan and demand study — to assist with long-term planning — will be completed in spring of 2023, according to Everts.
“To meet anticipated short-term demand, we will enter into a service agreement with the Sleep Inn in Boone for the 2023–24 academic year, and we have modified the timing of Newland Residence Hall’s renovation,” Everts said. “Combined, these actions will ensure more than 300 additional beds will be available for new, incoming first-year and transfer students in fall 2023.”
Everts also provided the board with an update on the six-year plan, which includes the College of Business building, our Innovation District, the App State @ Hickory Campus and the demolition and replacement of I.G. Greer Hall with a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math academic facility.
“Wey and Duncan halls are two examples of the badly needed repairs and renovations we will be able to complete, thanks to more than $43 million included in the best budget ever for App,” Everts said. “We take every opportunity to showcase what we can do and are doing with this critical funding, to create a state-of-the-art college experience that is affordable for all of our students.”
According to Everts, the following are also updates on the capital projects:
- A total of $15 million was included in the budget for renovations to Wey Hall, the building that currently houses the Department of Art. Fifteen hundred students each semester have been taking 141 classes each week in this building, which was built in 1976 and has never been renovated. It lacks fire suppression and sprinkler systems. Other major building systems are also reaching the end of their useful lives, including plumbing, elevators, and electrical, heating and cooling and ventilation systems. Wey Hall’s renovation is scheduled to begin in 2023 and be completed in fall 2024.
- Nearly $21 million was allocated in the biennial budget for renovations of Edwin Duncan Hall, which was constructed in 1965. In addition to office and classroom space, this 98,000-square-foot academic building houses the Dean’s Office of App State’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, which enrolls more than 3,000 students and is made up of seven academic departments. Renovations will improve and adapt the space to create more technologically advanced classrooms; add and refurbish elevators; make repairs to the building’s exterior; install a new sprinkler system; and completely revamp the facility’s HVAC system. Project construction is slated to begin in fall 2023 and App State expects it to be complete in spring 2025.
- One of the most pressing capital improvement needs Everts said is to replace I.G. Greer. A new STEM building would greatly expand the STEM classroom capacity. This is a priority funding project that is second only to phase one of the Hickory building in the six-year plan.
- The biennial budget included $25 million for renovations to the College of Business building. Construction will begin in fall 2023, and the addition to the building is slated to open in 2025. App State plans to daylight Boone Creek as part of this project as well, which will transform a parking lot into a place for research and education while also improving the resilience of the natural ecosystems.
- The budget included $54 million to begin work on the Innovation District project. The Innovation District will bring together multi-discipline expertise, extending the university’s mission of teaching, research and service. Phase one of the project will include a Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research, paired with the adjacent Nature Preserve. The conservatory will facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration, encourage K–12 partnerships and advance knowledge, contributing to the economic health and development of the rural areas in our state and region. The conservatory will build on existing opportunities available through the Department of Biology’s teaching and research facilities. Construction for the conservatory is slated to begin in summer 2023, with a targeted opening date of fall 2025. The P3 projects in phase one will include affordable employee housing that will not rely on state funds, or any capital from the university. Construction for the faculty and staff housing is slated to begin in winter of 2023 and conclude in 2025.
- The third aspect of the phase one District concept, also a P3 project, is a zero-carbon energy system that will begin to transition App State’s campus away from steam power. This project will also require no state funds or university capital. Everts expects the system to become operational in summer 2025.
- Phase one of the App State at Hickory project received $9 million in nonrecurring funding. This was the largest allocation to any UNC System campus. Everts said they have been focusing on readying the building for the beginning of classes in fall 2023, with work taking place on the building roof and envelope, plumbing and HVAC and IT upfitting. The more visible upgrades have included installing the exterior signage on the building, which,was cleaned by the City of Hickory. Exterior signage now lights up at night, making our building a great deal more visible after dark.
App State at Hickory
Students will be welcome to the new campus in fall 2023, according to Provost Heather Norris.
Norris told the BOT that:
- High school students who want to get a four-year degree at App State can do so at the Hickory Campus without paying room and board expenses.
- Students with associate degrees who want to earn a degree in business will be able to do so at the Hickory Campus.
- Adult learners who have started a degree but had to “stop out” of college before completing their degree can take the classes they need in Hickory to graduate from App State.
The following will be offered at the Hickory campus in the fall:
- Basic education courses for students who want to get an App State degree while attending classes at our Hickory Campus.
- Business classes, to include accounting, finance, information technology, management, marketing and supply chain management; a supply chain management program; and a broad-based professional studies program for those who want to design a four-year degree, complete a degree they have begun with a specialization in business, or turn their associate degree into a four-year business related degree.
- Elementary education teacher preparation, for those who wish to complete a degree they have begun with a specialization in teaching, or turn their associate degree into a four-year elementary education degree.
As the new campus moves forward, the unviersity has a goal to offer
- Expansion of business offerings, through data analytics and financial literacy, hospitality and tourism, and more advanced accounting, information technology, marketing and management offerings.
- Health sciences programs, including nursing, public health and social work, and programs focused on rural health care to meet the needs of the region.
- Programs and courses offered through the Department of Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment and Applied Design/Digital Fabrication.
- General education courses, as well as major-specific courses needed for students to complete their degrees efficiently, and for those who transfer in with Associate degrees, will be offered in accordance with demand.
- Engineering, cybersecurity and aviation are in our long-term discussions, and App State is reviewing our current academic offerings to evaluate current courses as foundational pieces for these programs in the future.
“Interprofessional clinical services for the area through App State’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Institute for Health and Human Services will be located here,” Norris said. “Discussions about future additional services include child care and on-site student health care, performing and visual arts, a data science center, and opportunities for community and corporate engagement. We will roll out more extensive academic programs and student services in a phased approach — and we will continue to build upon them over time.”
