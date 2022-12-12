BOONE — Appalachian State University will recognize fall 2022 graduates during Commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 16.
Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus.
During the events, graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center, have their names announced and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges, the Williams School of Graduate Studies and the Hayes School of Music.
Ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:
A livestream of each event will be made available on App State’s commencement website. Visit appstate.edu/commencement for more information.
