BOONE — The Appalachian State University Faculty Senate met on Sept. 12 to discuss task force recommendation for App State's Hickory Campus and vote on new council appointments at the North End Zone Facility in the Grandview Ballroom.
To begin the meeting, Chancellor Sheri Everts addressed the senate and shared campus updates. Everts said the UNC Board of Governors approved a new strategic plan that includes plans for university-wide finances, climate action, research, equity and inclusion, and comprehensive fundraising.
Everts said all eligible facility received "at least" a 6% salary increase in the past nine months with as much as 11%.
Everts said several projects, including the expansion of the Child Development Center and the residence halls project, have been completed as the university shifts its focus to other areas. The first academic building of the Innovation District began in March and the final stages are currently scheduled to be complete by summer 2025. Everts thanked Pickett several times throughout her presentation for the "best budget in university history."
Everts said a UNC System STEM Capital Planning Study projected that App State would need "approximately 132,000 square feet of space dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math in order to meet projected demands by 2030." The study looked at replacing I.G. Greer with a multistory STEM building as cost-effective renovations would not be possible as the building "does not have good bones," according to Everts. Everts said this is a priority funding project.
Following Everts remarks, Senate Member Andy Koch discussed the faculty task force for the App State Hickory Campus.
A faculty task force for the App State Hickory Campus was formed that included members from each college. Data was collected from listening sessions with App State faculty, comments from multiple stakeholders including the Hickory area government, community members and businesses. Demographics from the Hickory area were also collected and discussed during four in-person and two Zoom meetings.
Through this task force, multiple goals were established. The first goal presented was to develop the campus in Hickory without negatively impacting programs that exist on the Boone campus. Koch said "we don't want to kill the goose that lays the golden egg." If faculty continue to want to provide "excellent instruction," they need to be provided the resources to do through competitive salaries and research support, Koch said.
Koch said the task force found that the academic reputation of the Hickory campus is the most important element to its long-term success and that investments should be made in intellectual capital and academic quality and that faculty should be afforded the same "rights and responsibilities" of faculty as App State's main campus. Koch said that the task force recommends that App State Hickory course staffing decisions remain the responsibility of department chairs.
The task force also recommended that mass transit options, travel reimbursement, free campus parking and solar car charging stations should be provided for faculty traveling to and from the Hickory and Boone campuses.
Following Koch's remarks, Faculty Senate Chair Louis Gallien recommended all faculty member to vote in campus elections as not participating shows "faculty apathy" and said that this makes it continuously difficult for faculty needs to be taken seriously.
Gallien said that university "supposedly" has a mission stating the institution is for the public good and "not just about the vocation" but "also about producing leaders for this state and for this country." Gallien said that aspect of the mission is being lost in the debate over "hyper-vocational education."
"The future of higher education is under severe scrutiny based on rising costs, curricular and degree relevance, and politicalization from people like Jordan Peterson who grossly misrepresents who we are and what we do to 'polarize' groups," Gallien said.
Gallien said it is vital for there to be conversations about how these changes impact faculty.
Gallien said he is concerned for a lack of preparation for education in a continually more diverse student population. He said that the university should celebrate the increase in neurodivergent students, but that faculty need to be equipped to provide equitable education. He said it is also vital for the university to consider not only how to increase racial diversity on campus, but how to also make the environment safe, comforting and accepting on and off campus.
Senate members then voted for the appointment of Sandra Gagnon to the Council for General Education - Liberal Studies Experience and Elizabeth Campbell, Matthew Thomas and Nicolas Cline to the University Research Council before the meeting was adjourned.
