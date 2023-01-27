BOONE — The Appalachian State University Faculty Senate met on Jan. 23 at the North End Zone Facility in the Grandview Ballroom where they received reports about the Hickory Campus, rising costs for students and community members, athletic transfer portal planning and strategic plans for university programs.
To begin the meeting, App State Provost Dr. Heather Hulburt Norris addressed the senate about progression at App State's Hickory campus
Norris' report mentioned that the Hickory campus is now staffed Monday through Friday during normal operational hours, and that standard services for students are offered now, with planned expansions.
The Provost presented figures of current and projected Hickory campus enrollment. Year 1 enrollment is set to be approximately 300 to 500 students, with expectations that Hickory campus enrollment will roughly double every year for the next five years. Norris' comments included an apology to the faculty senate for her office's delay in providing Hickory campus information to the senate.
The Provost reported that the UNC system Board of Governors passed new curriculum standards on Jan. 19 and pledged that App state will meet those stipulations, and the Office of Academic Affairs will be in touch with faculty senate about the new standards soon.
Norris continued and said the UNC system refreshed their 5-year strategic plan. The plan includes efforts to focus on providing more educational opportunities and support for North Carolina veterans, adult students, and Hispanic and Latinx students. Norris relayed a pledge from Chancellor Sheri Everts to meet the updated 5-year strategic plan.
The Provost said that new and innovative options are being explored for the Hickory campus, and suggested programs for flexible adult student programs have been submitted for approval to UNC school system.
Norris did reveal that some main campus faculty will indeed have to be assigned to the Hickory classrooms to meet student capacity, with the hope that volunteers match demand.
The Provost added that a supplemental pay policy is being explored by the Hickory Faculty Task Force for any faculty assigned to the Hickory Campus. Hiring more full-time equivalent employees to meet demand is another option they will investigate.
The Provost ended by reporting that main campus STEM building funding options are still being debated and considered, and that the relevant university departments are still having conversations about the funding.
Following Provost Norris' reports, there was a presentation from Dr. Lee Ball, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Appalachian State.
Dr. Ball's presentation showed and described a trip that a small handful of professors, alumni and students took to the United Nations Climate Negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt in November of 2022 (the faculty senate had not met since the trip concluded).
Ball explained that economics professor Dr. Dave McAvoy put together the course to help resume the process of taking students abroad after COVID ended many such trips. Continuing, Ball said students and professors that traveled to Egypt had the opportunity to have daily meetings with other research and independent non-government organization (RINGO) members and delegations from different countries.
Ball said that possible sources of funding opportunities for programs were explored and networked there, and new potential technologies that could be adopted by the university were also observed.
A closing remark mentioned that the university plans to continue purchasing renewable energy and also has explored updating their climate action plan, but Ball said no concrete steps had been taken yet.
The next report was presented by Ece Karatan, Appalachian State's Vice Provost for Research. Karatan's discussed the university's Strategic Plan for Research, Scholarship and Creative Activities. A key component of the plan was placed on cooperation with NORDP (National Organization of Research Development Professionals). Other goals included engaging regional partners and institutional support and infrastructure.
During the committee portions of the senate faculty meeting, several pressing issues were discussed, all either current or looming developments for the university and the surrounding area.
The Faculty Senate discussed that the UNC Board of Governors recommend a tuition increase for Appalachian State University, with accompanying data provided to show that App State has the lowest undergraduate tuition in the UNC collegiate system, according to percentile variance data sent by the UNC school system.
Following that, the Watauga County housing crisis was discussed, with faculty mentioning that Appalachian State routinely loses quality and talented employees due to lack of housing options. The Faculty Senate discussed exploring options about creating more housing opportunities for faculty through the university.
Faculty Senate Athletics Committee Chair Dr. Eric Rabinowitz reported his findings after attending a Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics presentation. The Zoom meeting was about the athletic transfer portal and the new revenue streams that abound in college due to colossal changes like the landmark NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rule change and the massive payouts for college football playoff appearances.
Rabinowitz had attended the presentation to get a feel for how the Mountaineer athletics programs will fare in the new collegiate landscape, in terms of player transfers through the portal and with regards to funding discrepancies. Although Dr. Rabinowitz was brief with his remarks, his personal assessment was that Appalachian State has an uphill battle compared to how other universities are looking to compete for athletes and funding.
Closing remarks in the senate faculty meeting included mentioning that nomination forms for faculty committees will be going out soon, and that the upcoming Feb. 6 meeting date will be an important one, and will include faculty committee voting.
Finally, topics of discussion were taken down for futures meetings. Proposed topics were from the Student Welfare Committee having an upcoming meeting about student drug use data, and another committee proposal involved talking about AI and ChatGPT with regards as to how to identity and combat their use in classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.