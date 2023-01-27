Anindita Das question

Anindita Das asks a question of a presenter at the senate faculty meeting on Jan. 23.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — The Appalachian State University Faculty Senate met on Jan. 23 at the North End Zone Facility in the Grandview Ballroom where they received reports about the Hickory Campus, rising costs for students and community members, athletic transfer portal planning and strategic plans for university programs.

To begin the meeting, App State Provost Dr. Heather Hulburt Norris addressed the senate about progression at App State's Hickory campus 

App State Provost Heather Hulburt Norris

Appalachian State Provost Dr. Heather Hulburt Norris glances at the projector screen as she addresses the faculty senate.
Lee Ball CSO App State

Dr. Lee Ball, Chief Sustainability Officer at Appalachian State, delivers a presentation to the faculty senate on Jan. 23.
Ece Karatan Vice Provost for Research

Ece Karatan, Appalachian State's Vice Provost for Research presents the university's Strategic Plan for Research, Scholarship and Creative Activities on Jan. 23.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.