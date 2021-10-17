BOONE — All Appalachian State University employees are now required to upload a copy of their vaccine card stating Oct. 18.
Employees have until Oct. 29 to upload their vaccine card or COVID-19 vaccination record that shows the date they received their second dose of a two dose vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine. If proof is not submitted, they must submit lab results of a COVID-19 test each week. Previously, university employees had to attest — say "yes" or "no" — to whether they were vaccinated or not.
"My leadership team and I are having weekly meetings with university leaders representing Faculty Senate, department chairs, deans, Staff Senate and the Student Government Association," App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said in her Oct. 15 weekly update. "In these meetings, we have consistently heard that these constituent groups would like to see faculty and staff take the next step, and move from attesting to their vaccine status to providing the same level of vaccine documentation we are requiring from students."
As of Oct. 11, 94 percent of employees and 63 percent of students have been vaccinated, according to the university. Everts said in her email the vaccination rate for students who live on campus is at 76 percent.
As of Oct. 15, the university has tested 1,142 students, faculty and staff on campus, with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent. For the week ending on Oct. 11, the positivity rate was 0.5 percent after 1,909 tests were completed.
"I would like to take this time to thank our students, faculty and staff for your diligence in following COVID-19 safety protocols," Everts said. "Our COVID-19 response continues in earnest, and while we did see an increase in positivity rates this week, case counts remain low while our student vaccination rates continue to steadily increase."
Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 14,496 on-campus tests with 506 positive — or 3.5 percent.
COVID-19 testing clinics remain open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for anyone who wants or needs a COVID-19 test for any reason.
Health Promotion for Faculty and Staff will host an on-campus flu shot clinic for employees, retirees and spouses on Oct. 22 as part of their Employee Health and Wellness Fair. Appointments are required and can be made at tinyurl.com/yu3uezcs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.