BOONE — An Appalachian State University employee was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 22, after an investigation into a mobile phone being reported in a bathroom vent at Eggers Residence Hall.
Upon seizing the mobile phone, the App State Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for App State Facilities Operations employee Jerry Alan McGlamery, 49, of Wilkes County, for alleged secret peeping, a criminal offense under North Carolina General Statutes. The warrant obtained by APD was served in Wilkes County, according to the university.
The university stated McGlamery has been placed on investigatory leave pending the continuing APD investigation. He has not worked on campus since Oct. 15, and is not permitted to return to campus.
On Oct. 15, APD received a report of a mobile phone in the vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall, and immediately began an investigation.
By the morning of Oct. 16, the entire ventilation system in the building was inspected, and that same day, additional physical and operational measures were put in place to ensure there is no access to any bathroom vents.
A team of university representatives including staff from University Housing, APD, the university’s counseling center and the Office of the Dean of Students met with resident assistants and residents of Eggers Hall to provide information about the incident and offer support and resources.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact App State’s police department at (828) 262-8000 or police@appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.