BOONE — With good bones and solid foundation, the 71,000-square foot Sanford Hall on App State’s campus has completed the first phase of remodeling.
Sanford Hall, which houses the English department, typically sees almost every App State student at least once during their time on campus. It also accommodates 4,600 students per day — or 23,000 students per week, according to the university.
“The way it was built in 1968, with a steel and concrete frame, it has good bones,” said Nick Katers, App State associate vice chancellor for facilities management. “We made the decision a couple of years ago to invest some money in a renewal of this building.”
The $18-million renovation project began in July 2019 and is expected to expand the life of the building by about 40 years. The first four floors opened up with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 25. The fifth floor — which houses offices and meeting room space — is still under construction.
In her remarks at the ribbon cutting, App State Chancellor Sheri Everts expressed appreciation for those who came together to complete the project on budget, despite the many obstacles presented by the global pandemic.
“In July 2019, we embarked on this renovation to update critical safety and mechanical systems, install air conditioning, enhance energy efficiency and reimagine classroom, office and meeting spaces,” Everts said. “With its elegant glass elevator tower, this building is now a beautiful anchor to the east end of Sanford Mall.”
The ceremony included a small gathering of university leadership, members of App State’s Board of Trustees and others from the Appalachian community.
College of Arts and Sciences Dean Neva Specht said, “Every step of the way, the chancellor has supported the ideas we had to make this building better for our faculty, our students and our campus. The Department of English faculty worked tirelessly to discuss how the building should be designed for the most positive impact on the student experience and their input was acknowledged in the changes and updates.”
The renovations included two new elevators, a sprinkler system and an air conditioning system — which the building did not previously have. The building’s electrical and mechanical systems, IT infrastructure and fire alarm system were also completely replaced.
Classrooms will have room darkening shades that the instructors can control, pulldown screens with projector systems and WiFi access points. Katers said that for the most part, all the furniture is movable.
Another feature that the renovations brought to Sanford Hall are student spaces.
“Even though the building is still not fully open for classes, we’ve already had students here kind of camping out studying for finals, it’s going to be a great place to hang out and study," Katers said.
Each floor will have a place for students to study or wait for classes. The first floor has the largest student space with a hallway near the entrance dedicated for that purpose.
Other renovations to the building include stone veneer and masonry work on the building’s exterior, as well as landscaping and hardscaping around the building.
Katers said 450 windows were replaced that will be more energy efficient than the previous windows. A new lecture hall, a large reception area and three specially designed film screening rooms were also created during the renovations.
Katers said four of the new classrooms in Sanford Hall are interactive and full of technology. Katers said the instructor can share from one screen to another, students can share it back to the big screen, and students and professors will be able to collaborate in real time.
“This is what we’re trying to get for the majority of the classrooms as money comes available,” Katers said. “We’re trying to get a couple of classrooms in each building that have this sort of technology.”
Katers said other buildings like Peacock Hall, Anne Belk Hall, the Reich College of Education and the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences have interactive classrooms.
The fifth floor is scheduled to be complete this summer, and English department professors will begin to move into their new office spaces beginning in August.
“Sanford Hall has always been a workhorse of a building,” Jeff Pierce, director of planning, design and construction at App State said in a press release. “It had good bones but needed to be modernized. Students and faculty are going to be so much better served by this freshening. It’s a very pleasant, functional learning environment.”
Sanford Hall is named in honor of the late Terry Sanford, who served as governor of North Carolina from 1961–65 and as a U.S. senator from 1987–93, and his wife, Margaret Rose Sanford, who is also deceased. Cost of construction for the original building: $1.5 million.
