Veterans Day_0210_CR.jpg

Appalachian State University Army ROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Samuel Bourne, far left, stands at attention alongside fellow ROTC cadets during the presentation of the colors at App State’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. Bourne is a senior criminal justice major from Wilmington.

 Photo by Chase Reynolds

BOONE — Standing beside the Veterans Memorial on Appalachian State University’s campus, former student Barbara Ashley recounted one of her earliest memories — standing in her front yard at Fort Bragg as she watched soldiers, including her father, jump out of airplanes.

Barbara shared her recollections and insights about the experiences of military spouses and families at the university’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony, where more than 100 people gathered to honor and commend those who have served in the armed forces.

Vet Day Chancellor Tweet_7501_CR.jpg

Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts, far right, thanks all veterans and active-duty military members for their service during App State’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony.  

 

The ceremony included remarks from Chancellor Sheri Everts and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs J.J. Brown.

“By recognizing this important occasion, we are expressing gratitude to all veterans, and especially to our campus heroes,” Everts said, noting that App State employs 76 staff and faculty veterans and enrolls 384 student veterans and nearly 750 military spouses and dependents.

Barbara, an entrepreneur, spent 35 years as an active-duty military wife to Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert “Bob” Ashley — recipient of App State’s Distinguished Alumni Award and former director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency.

During the ceremony, cadets in App State’s Army ROTC presented the colors, and Brent Bingham, arts production specialist and lecturer in App State’s Hayes School of Music, performed the national anthem.

Tradition of military support

Brown said the university has been nationally recognized for its work to support veterans.

Veterans Day_0161_CR.jpg

Appalachian State University’s Austin Reed, a senior criminal justice major from Jefferson, carries the flag for the presentation of the colors at the university’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. Reed is part of the App State Army ROTC’s Pershing Rifles, the university’s drill and ceremony organization.

On Veterans Day in 2016, the university opened the Major General Edward M. Reeder Jr. Student Veteran Resource Center. This center gives military students access to mentoring, tutoring and support designed for their distinct needs, according to Brown.

App State has been designated a Military Friendly® School since 2010, he added, and this year, U.S. News & World Report ranked App State second for Southern universities in the Best Colleges for Veterans category.

Perspectives from a military spouse

Barbara thanked the audience for taking time to “pause and remember the significance of this day” and offered insights into her life as a daughter, wife, niece, cousin, daughter-in-law and sister-in-law of veterans.

“My first hero, like many girls, was my dad,” she said, explaining that her father was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg.

Veterans Day_0205_CR.jpg

Brent Bingham, arts production specialist and lecturer in the Hayes School of Music, left, performs the national anthem during Appalachian State University’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. 

She said her second hero is her husband, who, like many service members, spent his military career working “16-hour days, seven days a week, and sometimes longer.” Due to these extended hours, Barbara said veterans “often miss things that many of us take for granted” such as “birthdays, anniversaries, births of children ... and App State football.”

“Our veterans are a representation of all the goodness in this country,” Barbara said. “They are selfless heroes who put the needs of our nation before themselves and their families.”

She shared stories of military families she has met over the last three decades, including “dual military” families, in which both partners are actively serving. At the end of one of Bob’s deployments, she witnessed one of her most prominent reminders that veterans and their families serve together: Barbara went to welcome home the soldiers and saw a banner at headquarters that read, “Welcome home, mommy and daddy! Love, Julianna.”

Vet Day Speaker_0486_CR.jpg

During Appalachian State University’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony, Barbara Ashley, far right, speaks about the experiences of military families and spouses. Ashley is an entrepreneur, former App State student and wife of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert Ashley.

She challenged each person in attendance to consider the sacrifices of veterans and to find ways to show appreciation for their service.

About Barbara Ashley

Barbara, a native of Raleigh, attended App State from 1979–82. There, she met Bob, whom she married in 1985. She spent the next three decades as an active-duty military spouse, completing more than 17 relocations throughout Bob’s military career.

She graduated from the ATI Career Training Center in 1990 with an associate degree for travel agents. Since 2011, she has owned Where in the World Vacations, a home-based travel agency.

Barbara and Bob have two children, Sean and Justin, and two grandchildren, Arthur and Keaton.

Vet Day Speaker_0657_CR.jpg

Barbara Ashley, right, and her husband, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Robert Ashley, are pictured near Appalachian State University’s Veterans Memorial. At the university’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony, Barbara shared insights into the experiences of military families and spouses.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.