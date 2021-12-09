BOONE — Appalachian State University will recognize more than 1,600 Mountaineer graduates during its Fall 2021 Commencement on Friday, Dec. 10, with ceremonies taking place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus.
During the ceremonies — lasting approximately 90 minutes each — graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center, have their names announced and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges, the Williams School of Graduate Studies and the Hayes School of Music.
Ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:
- 9 a.m.: Beaver College of Health Sciences, Walker College of Business
- 1 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences, Hayes School of Music, Reich College of Education
- 5 p.m.: College of Fine and Applied Arts, Williams School of Graduate Studies
Face coverings are required for all attendees and will be supplied to all graduates.
A livestream of each event will be made available on App State’s commencement website. Visit appstate.edu/commencement for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.