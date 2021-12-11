BOONE — App State Athletics is asking fans and community members to bring items to upcoming Mountaineer sporting events to help those in Western Kentucky following Friday night's devastating tornadoes.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those devastated by the recent tornadoes," said App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. "We are asking our App State family and friends to offer what help we can to the Western Kentucky community in their time of need."
Tornado clean-up items of need:
Household bleach
Rubber gloves
Bottled water
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Protective goggles
Hand soap
Canned food
When and where to bring items
Drop off items at the black App State van outside of Holmes Convocation Center (drop-off lane on Holmes Drive outside the Southwest ticket ramp) and Varsity Gym (entrance across from Rivers Street Parking Deck) on the following days and times:
- Holmes Center: Sunday, Dec. 12 – 12:30-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. (2 p.m. WBB vs. Wofford)
- Varsity Gym: Sunday, Dec. 12 – 2-3 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. (3 p.m. WREST vs. NC State)
- Holmes Center: Monday, Dec. 13 – 3-6:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. MBB vs. Erskine)
In exchange for a donation, community members who donate will be offered a ticket to one of the following upcoming App State sporting events of their choice.
- App State Women's Basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 21 (1 p.m.)
- App State Wrestling vs. VMI (5:45 p.m.) and Little Rock (7:30 p.m.) on Jan. 21
- App State Men's Basketball vs. Louisiana on Dec. 30 (6:30 p.m.)
For additional information, contact Sarah Strickland at stricklandsc@appstate.edu or 828-406-5351.
