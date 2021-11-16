BOONE — Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts announced a 5 percent across-the-board salary increase, which will be broken down into a 2.5 percent increase for this fiscal year, and a 2.5 percent increase in the 2022-23 fiscal year if the state budget is signed into law.
The 2.5 percent increase for the current fiscal year will be retroactive to July 1, 2021.
"Our elected officials have carried these messages to Raleigh, and have worked tirelessly to ensure our university has been well represented throughout the budget development process." Everts stated in a email. "The biennial budget represents excellent news for App State, and historical record support for our university and the work we do."
Gov. Roy Cooper indicated on Nov. 16 that he would sign the budget. The full state budget can be found at webservices.ncleg.gov/ViewBillDocument/2021/53458/0/S105-PCCS25005-MLXR-3.
In her email, Everts announced other aspects of the budget that would affect App State. One is a $1,000 bonus for full-time State employees and local education employees, and an additional $500 bonus to employees in at least one of the following employee groups:
1) Employees with an annual salary of less than $75,000,
2) Law enforcement officers
3) Employees in the Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, with job duties requiring frequent in-person contact
4) Employees of the Department of Health and Human Services in a position at a 24-hour residential or treatment facility
Everts stated retired state employees will not receive raises, but they will get 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment bonuses over two years: 2 percent this fiscal year and an additional 3 percent in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
"In preparation for an expected salary increase, (University of North Carolina) System chancellors have asked the system to provide authorization as soon as possible, so we may include this raise in December paychecks," Everts said. "Additional authorization for merit-based salary increases has also been requested."
Everts also shared that the budget includes nearly $123 million in funding for App State's Capital/Repairs and Renovation/Initiative support, which breaks down into $79 million for capital projects and $43.15 million for one-time repair and renovation project support.
Capital project support funding include $54 million in non-recurring funds in the current fiscal year to begin work on App State’s Innovation District Project. It also includes $25 million for renovations to Peacock Hall ($12.5 million per year of the biennium).
One-time repair and renovation project support is also included for:
- $20 million: Edwin Duncan Hall Renovation
- $10 million: Wey Hall Partial Renovation–Building Systems
- $5 million: Wey Hall Envelope & Roof Repair
- $1.5 million: Campus-Wide Electronic Door Access Installation
- $1.3 million: Walker Hall Envelope & Structural Repair
- $1 million: Smith Wright Hall Roof Repair & Replacement
- $800,000: Edwin Duncan Hall HVAC & Lighting Improvements
- $600,000: Chapell Wilson Hall Gutter/Soffit/Roof Replacement
- $500,000: Walker Hall HVAC Repair & Upgrades
- $500,000: Anne Belk Hall Hot Water Piping Replacement
- $300,000: Facilities Operations/Motor Pool Wall Repairs
- $300,000: John E. Thomas Hall Envelope
- $250,000: John E. Thomas Hall Chiller Compressor Upgrades
- $250,000: University Hall Sprinkler System
- $200,000: Holmes Convocation Center Chiller
- $200,000: Howard Street Hall Road Opening
- $200,000: Peacock Hall Elevator Upgrade
- $150,000: Holmes Convocation Center VAV Replacement
- $100,000: B.B. Dougherty Chiller Repair
Additional support in the budget also includes $500,000 in non-recurring funds for An App State Rural Medical Resource Initiative and $133,333 for the App State Energy Center.
"The support for App State in this budget speaks volumes about our university, the quality of the work done by our faculty, staff and students and the trust that state and UNC System leadership place in us," Everts wrote. "Like so many, I celebrate the increased compensation for our faculty and staff, which recognizes the work they do to support our students every day. I know you also join me in thanking our elected officials, our Board of Governors and UNC System leadership for their advocacy for App State."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.