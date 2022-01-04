BOONE — Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online by visiting the Siren Warning System webpage on App State’s Emergency Preparedness website.
App State uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal.
For more information about the university’s AppState-ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit App State’s Emergency Preparedness website.
Campus siren tests are normally conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for App State’s upcoming tests are Feb. 2 and March 2, 2022.
