In fall 2022, App State welcomed its most diverse class to date, with 18.6% of the total population being racially and/or ethnically underrepresented students. A total of 20,436 Mountaineer students are enrolled at App State's Boone campus — and App State Online — for fall 2022. The university’s Boone campus, located in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, is shown in this aerial photo.

 Photo by Wes Craig and Chase Reynolds

BOONE — With a continued focus on strategic growth, Appalachian State University maintained strong enrollment this fall, welcoming 20,436 students. This class includes the most diverse student body to date, with 18.6% of the total population being racially and/or ethnically underrepresented students.

“Serving the needs of our state and region continues to be a priority at App State,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Our stable enrollment of rural, first-generation and transfer students, along with an increase in App State Online student enrollment for the third consecutive year, reflects App State’s commitment to balancing growth with access for all who are prepared to succeed. This further speaks to the dedication and excellence of our faculty — who teach and mentor — and the staff who support our students along their educational journeys.”

