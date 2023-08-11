mandela-fellows-900 (1).jpg

App State’s 2023 Mandela Washington Fellows are pictured at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, alongside staff from the university’s Office of International Education and Development, including Dr. Jesse Lutabingwa, associate vice chancellor of international education, third from right in the front row.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — This summer, two dozen emerging leaders from 21 African nations are visiting App State’s Boone campus — working to strengthen their leadership and civic engagement skills through the university’s 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship Leadership Institute.

App State is one of 28 public and private institutions nationwide — and the only university in North Carolina — selected to host the Institute this year as part of the 2023 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. The six-week Institute, taking place June 21 through July 30, is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

fellows-countries-900.jpg

App State’s 2023 Mandela Washington Fellows, who hail from 21 different countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, showcase the traditional clothing of their countries and cultures during a presentation to visiting Upward Bound students at the university’s Boone campus.
  

