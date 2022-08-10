Appalachian State University logo

BOONE — Two men have been charged with multiple counts after allegedly defrauding Appalachian State University out of more than $1.9 million via a business email compromise scheme, the Department of justice announced Aug. 10. 

Oludayo Kolawole John Adeagbo aka John Edwards and John Dayo, 43, a Nigerian citizen and UK resident, and Donald Ikenna Echeazu aka Donald Smith and Donald Dodient, 40, a dual UK and Nigerian citizen, are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft for defrauding App State, according to the DOJ. Both were extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom. 

