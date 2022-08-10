BOONE — Two men have been charged with multiple counts after allegedly defrauding Appalachian State University out of more than $1.9 million via a business email compromise scheme, the Department of justice announced Aug. 10.
Oludayo Kolawole John Adeagbo aka John Edwards and John Dayo, 43, a Nigerian citizen and UK resident, and Donald Ikenna Echeazu aka Donald Smith and Donald Dodient, 40, a dual UK and Nigerian citizen, are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft for defrauding App State, according to the DOJ. Both were extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom.
An indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in the Western District of North Carolina on April 17, 2019, and was unsealed on Aug. 9 following Echeazu’s initial appearance in federal court in Charlotte.
According to allegations contained in the indictment, from Aug. 30, 2016, to Jan. 12, 2017, Adeagbo and Echeazu conspired with other individuals to obtain information about significant construction projects occurring throughout the United States, including an ongoing multi-million-dollar project at App State.
To execute the scheme, the defendants allegedly registered a domain name similar to that of the legitimate construction company in charge of the App State's project and created an email address that closely resembled that of an employee of the construction company. Using the fake email address, the co-conspirators allegedly deceived and directed App State to wire a payment of more than $1.9 million to a bank account controlled by an individual working under the direction of defendants on Dec. 8, 2016.
Upon receiving the payment, the co-conspirators allegedly laundered the stolen proceeds through a series of financial transactions designed to conceal the fraud, according to the DOJ.
We appreciate the continued diligence by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation to prosecute this case and to recover the university’s funds — a majority of which were recovered in 2017. Following the incident, which occurred in late 2016, the university implemented more stringent policies to increase vigilance and guard against cyber crimes," said App State Chief communications Officer Megan Hayes in a statement
The wire fraud conspiracy charge and the money laundering conspiracy charge each carry a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence consecutive to any other term imposed.
The FBI Charlotte Field Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Billings of the Western District of North Carolina is prosecuting the case.
