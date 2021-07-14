BOONE — Appalachian State’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies will hold the 19th Annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium from July 18-23.
The Center has organized and held the annual Martin and Doris Rosen Summer Symposium “Remembering the Holocaust” since 2002.
According to the center, the event is named for symposium benefactors, the late Doris and Martin Rosen, and endeavors to provide teachers with the most current research on the Holocaust, racism and anti-Semitism in tandem with teaching strategies and plans needed by educators to tackle these topics in an informed and successful manner in a classroom setting.
The 19th Symposium will focus on “Children in the Holocaust” and will be online due to many of the symposium’s participants, audience members and speakers belonging to a high-risk group for COVID-19, according to the center.
The center stated that the online platform will allow the event to easily connect to teachers, researchers and audiences in the High Country in addition to throughout the U.S., Europe, Israel and elsewhere while also exploring relevant memorials and centers.
According to the center, participating teachers will have the opportunity to learn and talk to many academics including Deborah Dwork from Clark University, Gabriel Finder from the University of Virginia, Eva Fogelman from Florida and Patricia Heberer-Rice — the Senior Historian at the Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Other Holocaust educators and scholars from the International School for Holocaust Studies, Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, are also planned to be in attendance.
Additionally, the event will also feature testimonies by child survivors — such as Miriam Klein Kassenoff from the University of Miami — from the Shoah and Rwandan genocide.
The center stated that participating teacher-participants will learn and analyze how the Nazi regime sought to indoctrinate children and turn them into supporters. They will also examine how persecuted Jewish children tried to cope with persecution and outright genocidal onslaughts.
The symposium also includes workshops, discussions and lectures by internationally recognized speakers, Nazi Holocaust survivor testimony and four continuing education credits for teachers.
According to the center, close to 700 educators from North Carolina, the U.S., Canada, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic, Croatia and the Baltic states have attended the symposium since it started.
The symposium is also geared toward students and community members as well as educators, according to the center. It is free and many events are open to the public. Access information to the ZOOM-based event was to be made available in late June or early July.
More information can be found at holocaust.appstate.edu/teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.