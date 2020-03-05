CHAPEL HILL – Tuition and fee increases of up to 3 percent for Appalachian State University students are moving toward a full board vote by the University of North Carolina system’s Board of Governors, following a Feb. 19 workshop on the subject.
According to information from the UNC Board of Governors’ meeting, fees for in-state undergraduate students would increase $90 and tuition would go up $129, the maximum-allowed 3 percent, to $7,469. For out-of-state undergraduate students, the tuition change would be $580, which, along with the $90 fee increase, would put the new total at $22,727.
ASU is one of five universities in the UNC system (along with East Carolina, Winston-Salem State, UNC Asheville, UNC Charlotte) that are raising tuition and fees the maximum 3 percent as allowed by state law. N.C. A&T State, UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington are raising tuition and fees 2.9 percent.
Tuition and fee hikes have undergone mandated changes in recent years. In the 2016 Appropriations Act passed by the N.C. General Assembly, a fixed tuition program was included. The law mandated that the tuition of an in-state freshmen or transfer undergraduate students admitted to any UNC system institution remain the same for eight consecutive semesters (not counting summer sessions) as long as that student continuously seeks a four-year degree.
The same bill also limited yearly fee increases at each UNC system member institution to 3 percent a year.
The tuition hike comes a year after the UNC Board of Governors recommended no tuition changes in the 2019-20 school year, although fees went up $90 for ASU students, according to meeting materials for March 2019.
Approved by the ASU Board of Trustees on Nov. 22, 2019, the tuition and fee adjustments for all 16 UNC system campuses are being reviewed and will come to a full board of governors vote at its March 19-20 meeting, according to the UNC system office.
Also at the Feb. 19-21 UNC Board of Governors’ meetings, ASU asked and got approval for two bonds totaling no more than $5 million, one of which will fund the new field turf and grading at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The field turf and grading project is expected to take place over the late spring and summer following the Luke Combs concert on May 2.
The first, a revenue bond, is not to exceed $2.65 million and will be funded by “charges and other revenues association with the use of the project,” according to the meeting materials. The second, a general obligation bond not to exceed $2.35 million, will be to refinance a 2010 special obligation bond to receive debt service savings of up to $120,000.
