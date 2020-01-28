BOONE – Members of the Appalachian State University community will have a chance to give input on the upcoming climate action plan that is set for release in April.
A forum will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, in the Blue Ridge Ballroom of the Plemmons Student Union.
“This is an opportunity for members of the community to weigh in with their knowledge, suggestions and solutions for the climate crisis,” a notice announcing the event states. “While the problem is global, the focus of this planning is on achievable goals for Appalachian State.”
The event is free to attend.
The plan, authored by Appalachian’s Sustainability Council — comprising faculty, staff and students from across campus — updates initiatives from the original climate neutrality plan written in 2010.
Previously, Appalachian’s Chief Sustainability Officer and council Chair Lee F. Ball said the 2010 plan was concentrated on raising awarenesss and identifying actions to take. The 2020 plan, Ball added, is the “aggressive implementation phase.”
The 2020 plan comes after ASU students and faculty have urged ASU to acheive climate neutrality – net-zero greenhouse gas emitted into the atmosphere – from the university earlier than previously pledged. The 2010 plan was criticized, with a 2050 climate neutrality goal described as inadequate.
The ASU Faculty Senate passed a resolution calling for climate neutrality by 2035 and the ASU Student Government Association set a 2025 goal.
For more information on the university’s climate actions taken so far, visit sustain.appstate.edu/initiatives/climate-action.
