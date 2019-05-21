GREENSBORO – Former Appalachian State University trustee and noted alumna Hughlene Bostian Frank, 72, and her husband William, 77, died Sunday, May 20, in a fire that engulfed their Greensboro home, according to media reports.
“The Appalachian community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Hughlene and Bill Frank,’ ASU Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “Throughout (Hughlene’s) lifetime of service, Bill was ever-present at her side, a quiet and calm reflection of her exuberance and enthusiasm. We will miss Hughlene’s smile, her tears and the joy she brought into every room, and we will miss Bill’s kind and steady presence and his admiration for Hughlene’s many accomplishments.”
According to media reports, Greensboro fire and police departments responded to the Franks’ home at 105 Elmwood Terrace, Greensboro, in the 10 p.m. hour on Sunday, May 19. The fire had already spread when the firefighters arrived
Greensboro Fire Marshal Tim Henshaw told the Greensboro News and Record that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they don’t believe foul play was involved.
Hughlene Frank, who was part of the first graduating class of the newly renamed Appalachian State University in 1968, along with her husband Bill were involved in ASU throughout their lives.
“Hughlene is a great friend of ours; we’re so sorry this happened,” said Joseph Bathanti, professor of creative writing in ASU’s Department of English and North Carolina poet laureate emeritus. “We lost a great friend and somebody of extraordinary generosity and a big heart.”
Frank served on the ASU Board of Trustees for eight years and was on the ASU Foundation Board of Directors and the Beaver College of Health Sciences’ inaugural advisory board. She and her husband, Bill Frank, established the college’s first endowment in nursing. Frank also served for 21 years as a founding member of the ASU College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Council.
“Hughlene often remarked that Appalachian gave her the confidence to know she had something to offer to the world,” Everts said. “Anyone who knew her can easily say she offered and gave of herself generously anywhere and any time she believed she could make a difference. She had tremendous pride in being an Appalachian graduate, cared deeply about our students, and she has left a lasting legacy on our campus and beyond. “
A love of literature and the Appalachian mountain region led the couple to establish the lead endowment for the university’s visiting writers series in 2004, which was named the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series, which Bathanti said was one of the oldest and well-respected writer series in the state.
“We didn’t see her simply as a patron; we saw her as family,” Bathanti said. “We knew about her and Bill’s family. She was a loving friend of the series, the faculty and she loved seeing and hearing the writers who she sponsored coming up here.”
“Hughlene loved coming to the events,” Bathanti said. “Two pretty famous writers wrote her notes after meeting her as they were impressed with how engaged she was.”
“The Visiting Writers Series makes such a difference in students’ lives, Bill and I have enjoyed watching it help students in so many ways,” Frank said in 2013. “Everyone wants their children to have a chance at an education. I have so many dreams for these students.”
Frank, who got her degree in teaching, always enjoyed being around students and faculty, taking time to speak with them and learn their interests.
“She took pride in what we were doing; she always took time to call and write us,” Bathanti said. “We were her adopted family and she felt that exact way about Appalachian and the university felt the same way about her. She leaves behind a lasting legacy.”
In recognition for her numerous philanthropic gifts and work, Hughlene Frank was the 2013 Appalachian Alumni Association Outstanding Service Award recipient.
“In receiving this award, (Hughlene) said, ‘It doesn’t feel like service when you are with your friends. It just feels like the natural thing to do,’” said John Blackburn, chair of the ASU Board of Trustees. “That quote fits both Hughlene and Bill perfectly. They were friends to so many of us, and above all, to Appalachian.”
The Franks, who lived in Greensboro but also in a summer home in Blowing Rock, were also big supporters of Guilford College, a Greensboro-based private liberal arts college with an enrollment just over 1,600.
“The Guilford College community is remembering with deep appreciation and fondness our friends and benefactors Bill and Hughlene Frank, who died Sunday,” Guilford College’s Bryan Series Legacy Society stated Tuesday. “Bill and Hughlene were ... generous supporters of the College in many ways over the years. Neither attended Guilford, but they had a special love for the college. In turn, we loved them and will miss them deeply.”
