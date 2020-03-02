BOONE — AT&T has selected Appalachian State University as one of five universities nationally to conduct research designed to help communities in the southeastern United States build resilience to climate change.
“We are excited about this project and thrilled that a North Carolina institution was selected to participate,” said Trey Rabon, president of AT&T North Carolina. “I’m confident that the work of the Appalachian team, along with that of their colleagues on other campuses, will make a lasting difference for communities across the state.”
Joining Appalachian in participating in the Climate Resiliency Community Challenge will be the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia, the University of Miami and the University of South Florida.
“This research project aligns well with Appalachian’s commitment to creating a sustainable future,” said Ece Karatan, Appalachian’s vice provost for research. “It will provide practical and immediately accessible information to predict and mitigate climate risks for rural communities in Western North Carolina.”
“The partnership between Watauga County government and Appalachian researchers will provide impactful solutions for problems faced by the community and highlights the importance of collaboration to address challenges in our region,’ Karatan added.
Appalachian researchers will focus on assessing how socioeconomic disparities that affect rural communities contribute to climate vulnerability. The climate risk estimates produced by the team will better inform adaptation strategies, identify specific regional data needs and guide decision-making on disparities between risks in inland rural areas versus urban or coastal areas.
Commenting on the value of this partnership with AT&T and the $50,000 grant awarded, Tammy Kowalczyk, the grant’s principal investigator and a professor of accounting and sustainable business in the Walker College of Business, noted the research will suggest opportunities for improving access to services in rural communities, including expanded broadband.
Better access is critical for rural students who miss school because of weather, she said, as well as for those who work from home and for rural health care services, including telehealth practices.
In addition, the work is intended to help local authorities with hazard mitigation planning, as well as provide insight for how climate vulnerability — and mitigation — impacts economic development in rural regions, Kowalczyk said.
In 2019, AT&T engaged the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory to develop a Climate Change Analysis Tool that visualizes climate impacts on AT&T’s network and operations at the neighborhood level 30 years into the future. To enhance climate resilience more broadly, AT&T made the Argonne National Laboratory data publicly available.
The Climate Resiliency Community Challenge is the second phase of the project, with five teams using this data and funding from AT&T to conduct innovative research on climate impacts and community responses in the Southeast. The participating universities will work with local government to prepare and share a report about their findings, including proposals for potential solutions for action, with the community and online.
The project timeline indicates final reports will be submitted June 1, with a mid-term progress review slated for March 31.
The participating university teams were selected through an application process that included a review by a panel of nonprofit climate and resiliency experts from the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and World Wildlife Fund.
“Climate resiliency is becoming increasingly important for all types of communities — from major coastal cities to small rural towns,” said David Kuhn, a WWF researcher. “Data and financial support, like that provided by AT&T and Argonne National Laboratory for this competition, are essential to allowing researchers and decision-makers to better assess the risks from climate change across the southeast and take steps to keep communities safe.”
Appalachian’s grant application, titled “Assessing Climate Risk and Resiliency in Rural Appalachia,” states, “Rural communities are increasingly vulnerable to climate change because of their dependence on natural resources, physical isolation, limited economic diversity and higher poverty rates.”
