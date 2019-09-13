JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners approved a $27,500 grant from the N.C. Agricultural Development & Farmland Preservation Trust Fund aimed at studying the feasibility of an Ashe County regional livestock facility during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The county applied for the grant in early 2019 with assistance from High County Council of Governments Master Planner Kelly Coffey, according to Interim County Manager Adam Stumb. The initial application was intended to seek funds for the development of the proposed agricultural facility, but Stumb said that members of the ADFP Trust Fund suggested that the county amend the application to instead focus on a feasibility study for the project.
After amending the application according to the ADFP Trust Fund’s suggestions, the county was awarded the grant in August, Stumb said, totaling $27,500 with a $4,125 match from the county. The contract timeline will be from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2021, according to the approval letter from the ADFP Trust Fund.
Ashe County Farm Bureau President Judy Bare, who also serves on the agricultural center’s development committee, provided some context regarding the project. Bare said the study will focus on a number of aspects related to the proposed facility, such as suitable locations, the size and design of the facility, operational costs and educational uses.
“We need an ag center that will meet the needs of the agricultural community in Ashe County,” Bare said.
To determine the value of livestock, an animal is weighed before being sold, but with nowhere for Ashe County farmers to weigh their livestock, they currently have to transport their animals off of the mountain. During transit, a load of 15-18 cattle can lose up to 300-360 pounds, losing as much as $500 per load at a selling point of $1.40 per pound of beef.
With a new livestock facility, which would include scales to weigh animals, local farmers would no longer have to transport their animals out-of-county.
“Our hope is to keep more money in the county,” Bare said. “We think it would be beneficial for the county as a whole because more money would stay here, and maybe even bring money from outside of the county here.”
With the board’s unanimous approval, the next step for the project is finding an organization to conduct the feasibility study. Bare said the committee has interviewed a few groups and should be selecting one by the end of the month. Once started, the study is expected to take around 20 weeks to be completed, she added.
“We’re glad to see the ball rolling forward,” Chairman Todd McNeill said.
ACSO seeks approval to sell K-9 to Watauga County
Chief Deputy Danny Houck appeared before the board of commissioners to seek the county’s approval for the sale of an Ashe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 to Watauga County for a grand total of $1.
Houck explained that the current K-9 was donated by a breeder from Greenville, N.C., in 2017. The K-9, known as Raven, is certified only in narcotic detection, Houck said, and added that she is slightly aggressive towards other dogs, which ACSO believes is a liability for public safety.
Houck said the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office offered to purchase K-9 Raven and keep her working in Watauga. He noted that no taxpayer money was spent on the K-9.
ACSO plans to purchase two multi-purpose K-9s, certified in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension, with funds provided by an unnamed donor. Houck said the two dogs are currently in training and could be working here in Ashe by Oct. 15.
The board of commissioners then moved to approve a resolution to sell the K-9 to Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, which carried unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.